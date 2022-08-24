Students develop life skills through art, music and theater

There are many misconceptions regarding art and performing art education in schools. Some feel that art is a “soft” subject that isn’t as important as “hard” curriculum that includes math, science and reading.

However, the Utah State Board of Education says that a well-rounded education includes the arts. “The fine arts provide a place for students to explore new ideas, take appropriate risks, creatively problem solve, collaborate, develop aesthetic awareness, explore the world and other cultures, and to express oneself.” (schools.utah.gov/curr/

While a career in art, which is always a possibility, may not be a student’s overall goal, participation in an art or drama class holds many benefits on its own, and some of those benefits enhance students’ learning of math, science and communication.



The National Art Education Association (arteducators.org), which defines visual art to include everything from drawing to video and other digital creations, states that art helps students think outside the box and can be used for an array of problem-solving issues in “architecture, landscape architecture, interior and urban planning.”



The Educational Theatre Foundation (educationaltheatrefoundation.org), the philanthropic arm of the Educational Theatre Association, a national nonprofit whose mission is to shape the lives of students through theater education in all 50 states, says performing arts in schools helps students develop life skills.



Those benefits include “collaboration, communication, creativity, and critical thinking to enable success in college, career and life.” Art can also promote “increased awareness, understanding, and acceptance of individual and group identities that affect all human interactions,” according to the National Art Education Association.



In addition, “art is a fundamental component of the human experience reflecting the world and the time in which we live,” according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture (nmaahc.si.edu/).



“Art can help us understand our history, our culture, our lives, and the experience of others in a manner that cannot be achieved through other means. It can also be a source of inspiration, reflection, and joy.”



Students who want to pursue a career in art will find the path challenging, but not impossible, according to Accredited Schools Online. While many students may not become the next Pablo Picasso, Edgar Degas or Frida Kahlo, they can make a living through graphic design or advertising, or as fashion merchandisers, designers or stylists.



Performing art students, including those who take music and dance classes, can also lead to becoming session musicians, conductors and arrangers, as well as local entertainers, acting and dance coaches and more.

