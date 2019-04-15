Summit County Library branches make literary learning cool during the summer
April 15, 2019
Families will find "A Universe of Stories" this summer at the Summit County Libraries — it's going to be out of this world! Stop by any time at any of our three branches (Kimball Junction, Kamas and Coalville) to accept our Summer Reading Space Challenge and pick up our detailed summer activities calendar.
Read every day and earn "moon rocks" to redeem for prizes. And, track your minutes in our Summit County Space Race. For pre-readers, beginning readers, middle readers and beyond.
We'll blast off our summer fun this year with the space explorer team from MAD SCIENCE. (https://greatersaltlake.madscience.org/). Come experiment with us at our Kimball Junction Branch, Tuesday, June 11, 10:30 a.m.; in Coalville, Wednesday, May 29, 11 a.m. (at the new Ledges Event Center); and Kamas on Tuesday, June 11, 1 p.m. For elementary school-age children.
Shooting Star Story Times will launch at our Kimball Junction Branch on Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.; Coalville on Wednesdays, 11 a.m.; and Kamas on Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m.; for age 3 and older.
For the little guys, come to Rocket Rhyme Time at our Kimball Junction Branch on Thursdays 10:30 a.m.; in Kamas on Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. For babies to 3-year-olds and their grown-ups. Siblings are always welcomed.
Our Lunar Lego Clubs will meet at our Kimball Junction Branch on Fridays, 1-3 p.m.; Coalville on Mondays, 3-5 p.m.; and Kamas on Thursdays 3:30- 4:30 p.m. Drop in anytime. For all ages.
Escape the heat (or the snow) at our weekly Cosmic Kid's Movies at our Kimball Junction Branch on Thursdays, 1 p.m.; Coalville on Fridays, 2 p.m. Please see our website for our complete kid's movie schedule. All cosmic kid's movies have a PG rating.
For teens, Kamas will be showing "The Martian" on Friday, June 14, 6-8 p.m.; as well as two Monday Matinees—"Star Wars: Rogue One" on Monday, June 17, 2 p.m. and "Ender's Game" on Monday, July 15, 2 p.m. All teen movies have a PG- 13 rating.
Kamas continues its weekly Kid's Coding Club on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. (June 4 to July 30). In Coalville, join us for our Galactic Garden Day, our annual garden planting party, Thursday, June
6, 10:30 a.m. For elementary school-age children. Dress for dirt.
Also in Coalville, stars will shine as the Children's Treehouse Museum Troupe comes to town Wednesday, June 12, 11 a.m. to perform a "Partciplay" at the Ledges Event Center. For elementary school-age children.
At our Kimball Junction Branch, we're launching our new Kid's Board Games Collection Wednesday, June 12, 10:30 a.m. Round up some friends to play board games at the library—then check them out to play at home. For all ages. There will also be a Teen Board Game Night in Kamas on Friday, July 12, 6-8 p.m.
Also, at our Kimball Junction Branch, settle in for some stellar stories at our Man in the Moon Pajama Story Times on Mondays, June 17, July 8, and July 22, 6:30 p.m. For the whole family. Wear your jammies!
We're playing some Big Bang Library BINGO at our Kimball Junction Branch on Tuesdays, June 18 and July 16, 1 p.m. Prizes, prizes, prizes. Come and play with us. For all ages.
Join us for Interstellar STEAM activities at our Kimball Junction Branch on Wednesdays, June 19, June 26, July 10, July 17 and July 31, 10:30 a.m. Activities will orbit around science, technology, engineering, art and math. The Origami Lady will be joining us on Wednesday, June 26, and the Utah Museum of Natural History (all about astronomy) will be with us on Wednesday, July 17.
Check the library calendar for Interstellar STEAM activities in Coalville on various Thursdays in June and July at 11 a.m. For elementary school-age children.
More advanced STEAM activities will also be held in Kamas on Tuesdays, June 18, June 25, July 9 and July 16, at 11 a.m. Banana pianos, robot arms, a 3D printing intro and a Lego robots moon buggy. For children age 8-14.
At our Kimball Junction Branch, slow down and space out at Randi Jo's Astro Yoga on Mon- days, July 15 and July 29, 10:30 a.m. Please bring a mat, if you have one. For elementary school-age children.
Don't miss our Fly Me to the Moon Parties at each of our branches on Saturday, July 20, Kim- ball Junction, 1-3 p.m.; Coalville, 1-2:30 p.m.; Kamas, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Celebrate the exact day, 50 years ago, that man landed on the moon—mega moon fun for everyone.
Wish upon a star at our Family Star Gazing Party, Monday, July 29, 8 p.m. at the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter. We'll have kid's constellation activities, professional storytellers, marshmallow roasting, and a NASA ambassador to show us the stars. Register in advance at the library or Swaner Nature Preserve.
In Coalville (not too far, far away), wrap up the summer at our Star Wars Summer Reading Celebration. Wednesday, July 31, 11 a.m. Bring your lunch—it'll be out of this world.
For adults, our 2019 summer read is Ray Brad- bury's "The Martian Chronicles."
Multiple copies are available for check out as well as the eBook and eAudiobook through the Libby app. Join us for a discussion about this acclaimed collection of short stories at the Coalville Branch on Wednesday, June 19, 6 p.m., the Kimball Junction Branch on Monday, July 15, 7 p.m., and the Kamas Valley Branch on Monday, Aug. 12, 4 p.m.
And finally, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of NASA's Apollo 11 mission, the Kimball Junction Branch "Book to Film Club" will screen "First Man" (Rated PG-13, 138 minutes) based on the James R. Hansen's biography "First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong," in the Kimball Junction Branch auditorium, Thursday, July 11, 6 p.m. A short discussion will follow.
For more information with specific dates and times, visit wwwthesummitcountylibrary.org.
