Summit County Library branches make literary learning cool during the summer

Families will find "A Universe of Stories" this summer at the Summit County Libraries — it's going to be out of this world! Stop by any time at any of our three branches (Kimball Junction, Kamas and Coalville) to accept our Summer Reading Space Challenge and pick up our detailed summer activities calendar.

Read every day and earn "moon rocks" to redeem for prizes. And, track your minutes in our Summit County Space Race. For pre-readers, beginning readers, middle readers and beyond.

We'll blast off our summer fun this year with the space explorer team from MAD SCIENCE. (https://greatersaltlake.madscience.org/). Come experiment with us at our Kimball Junction Branch, Tuesday, June 11, 10:30 a.m.; in Coalville, Wednesday, May 29, 11 a.m. (at the new Ledges Event Center); and Kamas on Tuesday, June 11, 1 p.m. For elementary school-age children.

Shooting Star Story Times will launch at our Kimball Junction Branch on Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.; Coalville on Wednesdays, 11 a.m.; and Kamas on Wednesdays, 1:30 p.m.; for age 3 and older.

For the little guys, come to Rocket Rhyme Time at our Kimball Junction Branch on Thursdays 10:30 a.m.; in Kamas on Wednesdays 10:30 a.m. For babies to 3-year-olds and their grown-ups. Siblings are always welcomed.

Our Lunar Lego Clubs will meet at our Kimball Junction Branch on Fridays, 1-3 p.m.; Coalville on Mondays, 3-5 p.m.; and Kamas on Thursdays 3:30- 4:30 p.m. Drop in anytime. For all ages.

Escape the heat (or the snow) at our weekly Cosmic Kid's Movies at our Kimball Junction Branch on Thursdays, 1 p.m.; Coalville on Fridays, 2 p.m. Please see our website for our complete kid's movie schedule. All cosmic kid's movies have a PG rating.

For teens, Kamas will be showing "The Martian" on Friday, June 14, 6-8 p.m.; as well as two Monday Matinees—"Star Wars: Rogue One" on Monday, June 17, 2 p.m. and "Ender's Game" on Monday, July 15, 2 p.m. All teen movies have a PG- 13 rating.

Kamas continues its weekly Kid's Coding Club on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. (June 4 to July 30). In Coalville, join us for our Galactic Garden Day, our annual garden planting party, Thursday, June