Summit County Library system lights up the summer

Summit County Library System includes three branches — Kimball Junction, Coalville and the newly opened branch in Kamas.

Each has programmed a fun, eventful and educational summer for kids.

Kimball Junction Branch Library, 1885 W. Ute Blvd., at Kimball Junction

"Libraries ROCK!" and we'll be rockin' out all summer long! Stop by any time, after June 6, to sign up for our summer reading program and pick up our detailed summer activities calendar. Earn "reading rocks" and redeem them for your choice of carnival prizes. Spend them, or save them… you choose! For elementary school age kids.

We'll be drumming up all kinds of family fun at our Summer Reading Drum Circle Celebration! Monday, June 11, 6 p.m. Drumming improves confidence, coordination, creativity and focus. It helps build community—and it's a blast! Bring the whole family.

Grab your Uke and join us for FREE Ukelele lessons—four Fridays in June—Friday, June 8, 10 a.m. through Friday, June 29, 10 a.m. with Ukelele whiz, Bill McGinnis.

Recommended Stories For You

Starting Tuesday, June 12, 10:30 a.m., and continuing weekly, we'll have our Rockin' Story Times Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. (4 and older); and, Library Rhyme Times Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. (babies to 3 year olds); and our Evening Family Story Times Thursdays at 5:00 p.m. (for the whole family). Check our calendar online for special story time guests—the Fire Department and Swaner Nature Preserve's Naturalists.

Starting Thursday, June 14 our Lego Builders Club will meet Thursdays 1-3 p.m. Stop by for a few minutes, or stay all afternoon. For all ages.

Escape the heat (or snow) at our weekly Kid's Summer Afternoon Movies, Fridays, 1 p.m. beginning with Disney's Coco, on Friday, June 8. Please see our website for our complete kid's movie schedule.

Rock out at our Impromptu Music Performances Wednesday afternoons, 1 p.m. on our outside patio with our Art Piano. Bring some music and be part of the show—sing, dance, go a little crazy!

The Hampstead Theater Company will join us again for "American Folktales and Songs" on Monday, June 25, at 6 p.m. Don't miss this extraordinary two-person production, for the whole family.

We'll get the beat at our Summer Crafternoons, Tuesdays, June 19, July 10 and July 31—instrument making, sound experiments and more melodious fun for elementary school age children.

Finally, don't miss your opportunity to tap out a tune on the Utah Symphony's Giant Piano Mats Wednesday, June 27, 2 p.m. and Thursday, Aug. 2, 2 p.m.

Coalville Branch Library, 82 N. 50 East, Coalville

Beginning Tuesday, May 29, stop by to sign-up for our summer reading program "Libraries ROCK!" Earn "reading rocks" and redeem them for your choice of carnival prizes. Spend them, or save them… you choose! For elementary school age kids.

Get the beat at our Summer Reading Drum Circle Celebration! Thursday, May 31, 6 p.m., at North Summit Elementary School. Drumming improves confidence, coordination, creativity and focus. It helps build community—and it's a blast! Don't miss this unique opportunity. Bring the whole family.

Welcome the summer sunshine at the annual planting of our Coalville Library Garden—Wednesday, June 6, 11 a.m. Visit us throughout the summer to watch it grow and taste the rewards.

Join our Crafty Afternoons for some rockin' fun—Tuesdays, June 12, July 10 and July 31, 1-4 p.m. Rock painting, instrument making, all kinds of crazy fun. For all ages.

Tuesday afternoons, June 12 through July 31, you can count on something fun happening at the library. Watch for Lego Day, a Storyteller, and even a Sock Hop! Please check our web calendar for details.

Every Wednesday, June 13 through July 25, 11 a.m. join us for Rockin' Story Times (Preschool/Kindergarten age)

Kid's Summer Afternoon Movies every Friday, starting June 8, 2 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 3. Check our web calendar for specific movie titles.

The Hampstead Theater Company will join us again for "American Folktales and Songs" on Tuesday, June 26, at 11 a.m. Don't miss this extraordinary two-person production, for the whole family.

Kamas Branch Library, 110 N Main Street, Kamas

Beginning Thursday, May 31, stop by to sign-up for our summer reading program "Libraries ROCK!" Earn "reading rocks" and redeem them for your choice of carnival prizes. Spend them, or save them… you choose! For elementary school age kids.

Every Wednesday, June 6 through Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m. join us for Library Rhyme Times (babies to 3 year olds); and Rockin' Story Times, Wednesdays at 1 p.m. (4 and older).

Rock out at the library event of the summer with author Tyler Whitesides and his crazy one-man band on Tuesday, June 12, 7 p.m. Bring the whole family to celebrate the opening of our beautiful Kamas Valley Library!

The Hampstead Theater Company will join us again for "American Folktales and Songs" on Tuesday, June 26, at 1 p.m. Don't miss this extraordinary two-person production, for the whole family.

For more information with specific dates and times, visit wwwthesummitcountylibrary.org.