Summit Land Conservancy outdoor explorers camp

"Everyone, all of us on the planet, we are all explorers. And as explorers in the 21st century our job is not to conquer but to protect." –Polar Explorer, Eric Larsen

Summit Land Conservancy is Park City's local land trust. We work with our communities to protect and preserve land and water for the benefit of people and nature. The open spaces we save offer your children natural outdoor play areas that foster creativity and provide respite for overstimulated minds.

This summer, Summit Land Conservancy is hosting six weeklong summer camps that will be jam-packed with outdoor adventure. If your child loves nature, this is the program they've been looking for! Campers will have a chance to experience a unique combination of structured outdoor recreation adventures and free nature play" in local open spaces. This program focuses on teaching natural and cultural history on the open spaces that make Park City special. Children will actively engage in learning ecology, botany, biology, wildlife identification, local history and other topics outside of the traditional classroom setting. They will also learn the importance of stewardship, and what it means to be a junior land conservator!

OUTDOOR EXPLORERS CAMPS (7-12 years old)

MOUNTAIN BIKE MONDAY: Hop on two wheels and ride the expan- sive trails of Round Valley, one of Park City's greatest protected open spaces!

Please note that campers will need to supply their own mountain bike (with working gears), helmets and any other desired safety equipment.

TRAIL TREKKING TUESDAY: Oh, the places you can go by foot! Explore the ecosystems of Rob's Trail, and learn more about the protected property Enclave at Cedar Draw.

WEBER RIVER WEDNESDAY: Hop on a raft with All Seasons Adventures and take a tour of the Weber River. Learn about the local ranching history of Summit County, see the protected properties Fawcett, Stevens, and Pyper Tracey Ranches, and learn more about one of Utah's most important fresh water resources!

THRILL SEEKER THURSDAY: All hands on deck! Let the wind take your sails on the Jordanelle Reservoir and learn the basics of operating your own vessel from the pros at Park City Sailing.

FARMER FRIDAY: Ever wonder where the food on your dinner plate comes from? Get your hands dirty and learn the nitty gritty about growing local sustainable food at Bill White Farms!