Summit Land Conservancy outdoor explorers camp
April 15, 2019
"Everyone, all of us on the planet, we are all explorers. And as explorers in the 21st century our job is not to conquer but to protect." –Polar Explorer, Eric Larsen
Summit Land Conservancy is Park City's local land trust. We work with our communities to protect and preserve land and water for the benefit of people and nature. The open spaces we save offer your children natural outdoor play areas that foster creativity and provide respite for overstimulated minds.
This summer, Summit Land Conservancy is hosting six weeklong summer camps that will be jam-packed with outdoor adventure. If your child loves nature, this is the program they've been looking for! Campers will have a chance to experience a unique combination of structured outdoor recreation adventures and free nature play" in local open spaces. This program focuses on teaching natural and cultural history on the open spaces that make Park City special. Children will actively engage in learning ecology, botany, biology, wildlife identification, local history and other topics outside of the traditional classroom setting. They will also learn the importance of stewardship, and what it means to be a junior land conservator!
OUTDOOR EXPLORERS CAMPS (7-12 years old)
MOUNTAIN BIKE MONDAY: Hop on two wheels and ride the expan- sive trails of Round Valley, one of Park City's greatest protected open spaces!
Please note that campers will need to supply their own mountain bike (with working gears), helmets and any other desired safety equipment.
TRAIL TREKKING TUESDAY: Oh, the places you can go by foot! Explore the ecosystems of Rob's Trail, and learn more about the protected property Enclave at Cedar Draw.
WEBER RIVER WEDNESDAY: Hop on a raft with All Seasons Adventures and take a tour of the Weber River. Learn about the local ranching history of Summit County, see the protected properties Fawcett, Stevens, and Pyper Tracey Ranches, and learn more about one of Utah's most important fresh water resources!
THRILL SEEKER THURSDAY: All hands on deck! Let the wind take your sails on the Jordanelle Reservoir and learn the basics of operating your own vessel from the pros at Park City Sailing.
FARMER FRIDAY: Ever wonder where the food on your dinner plate comes from? Get your hands dirty and learn the nitty gritty about growing local sustainable food at Bill White Farms!
CAMP INFO
WHERE: Drop off and pick up at City Park softball field
DATES: June 17-21, June 24-28, July 8-12, July 15- 19, Aug. 5-9
TIME: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
COST: $375/camper
AGES: 7-12 years old
DEADLINE: Until full – 12 participants ONLY
HOW: When registration opens on April 3 you will be able to register online at http://wesaveland.org/get- involved/outdoor-explorers-summer-camp/, by calling 435-649-9884, or stopping by our office located at 1665 Bonanza Drive, and register in person.
For specific information, please contact Caitlin at 435- 649-9884 or caitlin@wesaveland.org.
Registration opens on April 3 at 9 a.m.
LITTLE EXPLORERS CAMPS (5-6 years old)
Our Little Explorers summer camps are for Park City's youngest land conservators! This is a half-day camp for 5-6-year-olds and similar to our Outdoor Explorers camp experience.
MOUNTAIN BIKE MONDAY: Grab your bike and get ready to see the world as we ride the Rail Trail to Round Valley, one of Park City's greatest protected open spaces! *This is a point-to-point ride and parents will need to pick up at the ending location.
Please note that campers will need to supply their own mountain bike (with working gears), helmets and any other desired safety equipment.
TRAIL TREKKING TUESDAY: Adventure awaits on the McPolin Farm Nature Trail. As we hike through aspen groves, across streams and over pasture lands, we will learn about plants, animals and other "neature" things!
WATER WONDERS WEDNESDAY: Did you know that only 1 percent of the earth's water can be used by people? Prepare to get wet and muddy as we explore our nearby creek and learn more about the importance of water from our friends at Recycle Utah!
THRILL SEEKER THURSDAY: Get to know plants and their pollinators at Summit Community Gardens! We will even have the chance to meet and hold (if you dare!) some super creepy crawly creatures.
FARMER FRIDAY: What came first, the chicken or the egg? Join us as we visit Bill White Farms and learn where our food comes from and how a real farm works!
CAMP INFO
WHERE: Drop off and pick up at City Park softball field
DATES: Aug. 12-16
TIME: 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
COST: $200/camper
AGES: 5-6 years old
DEADLINE: Until full – 12 participants ONLY
HOW: When registration opens on April 3 you will be able to register online at http://wesaveland.org/get-involved/out- door-explorers-summer-camp/, by calling 435-649-9884, or stopping by our office located at 1665 Bonanza Drive, and register in person.
For specific information, please contact Caitlin at 435-649-9884 or caitlin@we- saveland.org.
Registration opens on April 3 at 9:00 a.m.
CANCELLATION POLICY
Full payment is due at time of registration in order to secure your camper's spot. If for any reason you choose to cancel enrollment, you will be refunded minus a
$50 processing fee.
If you choose to cancel enrollment one
month or less before the first day of camp, you will be refunded minus a $100 processing fee ONLY if we can fill your spot from the waitlist.
If you choose to cancel enrollment one month or less before the first day of camp AND your spot cannot be filled, you will receive NO REFUND.
You will not be refunded for any days your child misses during camp.
