Tech coding clubs
April 15, 2019
Park City kids can spend the summer 3-D printing fidget spinners and programming robots. A collection of technology and coding programs are available to students in a few months.
The Park City School District has a handful of programs to teach technology and coding, and local educational groups are joining the trend to offer more tech opportunities for children. Brian Kretschmar, who coordinates the district's secondary school summer program, said it's important that youth understand coding and technology because they will need those skills in future jobs.
Students between grades five and seven can take the 3-D printing and technology course through the district. Students will learn 3-D modeling concepts, as well as robotics and programming. Jane Toly, the leisure learning coordinator for the Park City School District, said it is one of the most popular classes the district holds in the summer.
The district also offers a Lego WeDo Robotics class for grades two through four. Students will build robotics with Legos, motors and sensors. Toly said the kids use laptops to program the robots to move.
Students in grades one through six can sign up for the all-day Camp Invention, where students will use engineering skills to build ships and code bots to move around obstacles. They will learn about circuit boards and remote-controlled bots.
Toly said students have fun in the technology and coding classes because they use technology to build something.
"They get pretty quick gratification," she said. "In just one week's time they are walking away with a 3-D printed object or they have actually seen from scratch how a Lego WeDo can go from a pile of Legos to a working robot."
Kretschmar said he loves when students can walk away with a final project. He said the secondary program is
integrating technology and computers into its program wherever it can. Students will fly drones and build rockets, and he said they might integrate coding if time permits. The program is 15 days long, and Kretschmar said students are being admitted on a referral basis.
Students can also find technology and coding opportunities outside of the classroom. PC Codes, a summer camp program taught by Christian Waters, the director of technology integration at Rowland Hall, and Kelly Henderson, a computer science teacher at Park City High School, is open to students.
The courses include robo wars, video game design, girls in tech and learn- ing architecture with Minecraft. In the robo wars camp, students will build interactive robotic machines. In the learning architecture with Minecraft camp, they will reconstruct famous buildings in the world of the video game Minecraft.
For more information, and to sign up for the camps, visit http://www.pccodes.net.
Summit County Library also has a coding club called Kids Can Code that meets every Tuesday at the Kamas branch from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. The club is year-round, and it will continue to take place in the summer. Lee Whiting, branch manager, said it is a drop-in class where students learn coding skills and earn virtual badges through the library's online curriculum. Students learn to code video games and create animations.
Whiting said the curriculum is designed for kids between ages 8 and 18, but most of the club's members are between 8 and 12. He said it is a social club, since many of the students talk about the projects they are working on or share ideas while coding.
For more information, call the library at 435-783-3190. Parents who have questions about the district's summer class or who want to be on the waiting list for a class should contact her at 435-615-0215 or jtoly@pcschools.us.
