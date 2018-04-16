Utah Conservatory keeps the music flowing throughout the summer

The Utah Conservatory, located at 4593 Silver Springs Dr., is dedicated to providing world class instruction in piano, voice, guitar, bass guitar, violin, viola, cello, drums, ukulele, clarinet, flute, trumpet, trombone, tuba, saxophone, french horn, harmonica, composition, theory training and more.

Here is a list of Utah Conservatory summer camps.

Rock School Rookies

When: June 18 – 22

Time: Noon – 3:00 PM

Ages: 7 – 15

Tuition: $289

Be a Rock Star! Vocals, guitar, percussion, bass and keys are welcome. This class is a crash course into the Park City Rockers Program. Tuition includes 1 hr. of private lessons. Camp ends in a live rock concert/gig for family and friends on Friday Night!

Patriotic Kids Camp

When: June 25 – 30

Time: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Ages: 5-12

Tuition: $299 / $199 additional family member(s)

Students learn an entire program of patriotic & folk music, using the basic principles of singing/chorus, and presenting a program at various venues. There will be a performance at Deer Valley before the Deer Valley Music Festival Utah Symphony Patriotic Concert on Saturday, June 30th.

(Bring a packed lunch to camp.)

80's Rock at Deer Valley

When: July 30 – August 4

Time: Noon – 3:00 PM

Ages: 7 – 15

Tuition: $349

Rock Band experience required. Auditions may be required. This camp ends with a live Rock Concert for family and friends. Tuition includes 2 hours of private lessons to use before the gig, with at least 1 hour during the week of camp. The camp ends in a pre-show performance for the Utah Symphony Concert at the Deer Valley Music Festival! Performance will start at 5:30 at Snow Park Lodge.

Orchestra Chamber Prep

When: August 13 – 17

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Ages: 10 – 17

Tuition: $99

Please visit the summer camps page at utahconservatory.com to review the full class descriptions and requirements, and to submit to submit an online audition for review. This class is designed to increase student's comfort level playing in small ensembles. Class has a 30 minute break for private practice & lunch. Piano, woodwinds, and brass players may join by special permission. Dress Rehearsal will be held on August 17, 10-noon, with a performance that same evening, at Newpark Amphitheater.

Additional Weekly Summer Classes

Park City Rockers (Rock School)

Adult Jam & Mom Bands

Flash Mob Orchestra

For information or to register, visit http://www.utahconservatory.com.