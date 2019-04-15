Utah Conservatory offers summer music lessons for all ages
April 15, 2019
The Utah Conservatory, located at 4593 Silver Springs Dr., is dedicated to providing world class instruction in piano, voice, guitar, bass guitar, violin, viola, cello, drums, ukulele, clarinet, flute, trumpet, trombone, tuba, saxophone, French horn, harmonica, composition, theory training and more.
Individual and group lessons are available.
ROCK SCHOOL ROOKIES
Week of: June 24 – 28 Time: Noon – 3 p.m. Ages: 7 – 15
Tuition: $289
Be a rock star! Vocals, guitar, percussion, bass and keys are welcome. This class is a crash course for the Park City Rockers Program. Tuition includes one hour of private lessons. Camp ends in a live rock concert/gig for family and friends on Friday, June 28.
PATRIOTIC KIDS CAMP
Week of: July 1 – 5 Time: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Ages: 5-13
Tuition: $249 / $199 additional family member(s)
Students learn an entire program of patriotic & folk music, using the basic principles of singing/ chorus, and presenting a program at various venues around town. There will also be a performance at the Deer Valley Music Festival prior to a Utah Symphony concert Friday, July 5. There will be no class on July 4, and will encourage students to sing their patriotic songs for family and friends during the holiday festivities.
80'S ROCK AT DEER VALLEY
Week of: August 5-9
Time: Noon – 3 p.m.
Ages: 7 – 15
Tuition: $349.00
Rock band experience required. Auditions may
be required. This camp ends with a live rock concert for family and friends. Tuition includes two hours of private lessons to use before the gig, with at least one hour during the week of camp. The camp ends in a pre-show performance for the Deer Valley Music Festival's Utah Symphony's Music of the Rolling Stones concert at Deer Valley on Friday, Aug. 9.
ORCHESTRA CHAMBER PREP
Week of: August 12 – 16 Time: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Ages: 10 – 17
Tuition: $159.00
Get ready for Orchestra with this fun performance group. Please visit the summer camps page at utahconservatory.com to review the full class descriptions and requirements, and to submit an online audition for review. This class is designed to increase student's comfort level playing in small ensembles. Class has a 30-minute break for private practice and lunch. Piano, woodwinds, and brass players may join by special permission. Students will also perform their music at the Utah Conservatory open mic night on Friday, Aug. 16.
Additional weekly group classes include youth and adult Rock School and private music lessons for all ages.
For information or to register, visit http://www.utahconservatory.com.
