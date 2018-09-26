Park City readies to host FIS World Championships
Town readies for skiing spotlight
September 26, 2018
In February, Park City will be the epicenter of the competitive skiing universe.
That's when Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort will host the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships. Over the course of 10 days, some of the best athletes in the world will vie for gold medals in more than a dozen disciplines, such as moguls, snowboardcross and halfpipe skiing.
The event is one of the most prestigious in winter sports, and spectators can take in the action at all three resorts. Fortunately, the schedule is spread out so enthusiasts don't have to miss a single event. But even casual fans — or people who know little about the sports beforehand — will find the competition riveting. So clear your schedules — the World Championships are a heart-stopping spectacle locals and visitors alike will not want to miss.
FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships
February 1-10, 2019
February 1 Snowboardcross Final Solitude Mountain Resort
February 2 Opening Ceremonies Canyons Village/Park City Mountain
Skicross Final Solitude Mountain Resort
Freeski Big Air Final Canyons Village/Park City Mountain
February 3 Team Snowboardcross Final Solitude Mountain Resort
February 4 Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom Final Park City Mountain
February 5 Snowboard Parallel Slalom Final Park City Mountain
Snowboard Big Air Final Canyons Village/Park City Mountain
February 6 Freeski Slopestyle Final Park City Mountain
Freestyle Aerials Final Deer Valley
February 7 Freestyle Team Aerials Final Deer Valley
February 8 Snowboard Halfpipe Final Park City Mountain
Freestyle Moguls Final Deer Valley
February 9 Freeski Halfpipe Final Park City Mountain
Freestyle Dual Moguls Final Deer Valley
February 10 Snowboard Slopestyle Final Park City Mountain
Closing Ceremonies Main Street, Park City