Park City readies to host FIS World Championships

In February, Park City will be the epicenter of the competitive skiing universe.

That's when Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort will host the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships. Over the course of 10 days, some of the best athletes in the world will vie for gold medals in more than a dozen disciplines, such as moguls, snowboardcross and halfpipe skiing.

The event is one of the most prestigious in winter sports, and spectators can take in the action at all three resorts. Fortunately, the schedule is spread out so enthusiasts don't have to miss a single event. But even casual fans — or people who know little about the sports beforehand — will find the competition riveting. So clear your schedules — the World Championships are a heart-stopping spectacle locals and visitors alike will not want to miss.

FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships

February 1-10, 2019

February 1 Snowboardcross Final Solitude Mountain Resort

February 2 Opening Ceremonies Canyons Village/Park City Mountain

Skicross Final Solitude Mountain Resort

Freeski Big Air Final Canyons Village/Park City Mountain

February 3 Team Snowboardcross Final Solitude Mountain Resort

February 4 Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom Final Park City Mountain

February 5 Snowboard Parallel Slalom Final Park City Mountain

Snowboard Big Air Final Canyons Village/Park City Mountain

February 6 Freeski Slopestyle Final Park City Mountain

Freestyle Aerials Final Deer Valley

February 7 Freestyle Team Aerials Final Deer Valley

February 8 Snowboard Halfpipe Final Park City Mountain

Freestyle Moguls Final Deer Valley

February 9 Freeski Halfpipe Final Park City Mountain

Freestyle Dual Moguls Final Deer Valley

February 10 Snowboard Slopestyle Final Park City Mountain

Closing Ceremonies Main Street, Park City