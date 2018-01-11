Park City real estate: Find a way to make a home in paradise

Maybe you are able to live the dream, or you would like to dream about living the dream, so while you're here take a look at the homes and condos for sale. Imagine stepping inside your own place with your own stuff. Your skis are where you left them and your slippers are waiting for you.

Of course, Park City has become a very desirable place to visit, live and invest. Taxes are low, schools are great, and the lifestyle is enviable. And while you think you may be out of your price range, it's worth a look, isn't it? Sure, the real estate market is hot but not overheated; there are deals to be had out there. You may be surprised.

Park City's Main Street and Historical District is an authentic gem with roots in the past. It's quaint, filled with resurgent businesses. Visitors dine and shop, and residents check their mail and socialize, all on Main Street. A place in Old Town is just steps away from the action.

Deer Valley homes and condos rise above it all with views, amenities, and higher price tags. But there are a number of homes for sale that were someone else's dream.

There are fixer-upper homes in the Park Meadows and Prospector areas. Older condos are turning over and being renovated as well in Old Town and at Park City Mountain.

To the north, the Canyons Village and Kimball Junction area is booming, with condos down low and homes up high, in neighborhoods like Jeremy Ranch, Pinebrook, and Summit Park. Theatres, restaurants and shopping are just down the hill, and it's a fifteen-minute drive into Park City; 25 minutes into Salt Lake City. It's the best of both worlds.

In neighboring Wasatch County to the south, the Jordanelle area is seeing exponential growth, with new developments such as Deer Mountain, Black Rock Ridge and Victory Ranch, some with golf courses. There's anything from one-bedroom condos to luxury homes on acreage. Ski in the winter and golf and boat in the summer.

The horsey set has found a home further afield in the Kamas Valley. The grass is greener in these pastures, at the base of the Uinta Mountains, with large lots and animals. The towns of Oakley, Kamas and Francis are seeing new development, as are the Woodland and Marion areas. It's more laid back there, but with anytime access to all the action in Park City.

So, dream a little, and look around. Choose from hundreds of realtors; they'll give you the straight scoop, and help you find that vacation home you've been aching for. Dreams do come true, you know.