Park City Recreation has the summer covered with sport and summer camps
April 16, 2018
Coached Swim Workouts
A coach will direct your workout to help you get in shape and improve your strokes. All levels are welcome.
Ages: 16 and older
Days: Monday, Wednesday and Friday
Times: 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Fee: $10 to $15 or included with class pass
Location: PC MARC Lap Pool
Aquafit
Our instructors will give you a great cardio and resistance water-based workout. All levels welcome.
Ages: 16 and older
Days: Monday through Friday
Times: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Fee: $10 and $15 or included with class pass
Location: PC MARC Leisure Pool
Lifeguard Certification
This certification course will prepare future lifeguards through the American Red Cross' national program.
Ages: 15 and older
Days: Monday-Wednesday, May 7-16 and Saturday, May 12
Times: 5:30-9 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays
Fee: $185
Location: PC MARC Leisure Pool
Swim Lesson Ability Levels
This guide will help you determine where your child should be placed for swim lessons. Descriptions of skills a child will learn in each level are listed below. Determine if your child has acquired the skills listed. Register him or her in the appropriate level. All swim lessons are taught at the PC MARC Leisure and Lap Pools.
Parent/Tot
Children age 6 months to 3 years who have no experience in the water will participate in this program with a parent and can take it several times to ensure the child is ready for lessons with other children.
Aquatics Swim Lessons
Skill Levels Guppy, Sunfish and Dolphin = children ages 3-6
Level I through V = children ages 6-12
Fee: $65 Per Session
Guppy: Ages 3-5
• Bobbing in water
• Blowing bubbles w/face in the water
• Float (assisted) on front and back
• Mimic free, back and breaststroke arms
Sunfish: Ages 3-5
• Float on front and back (unassisted)
• Glide with kick
• Crawl stroke with arms, kick, bubbles
• Retrieve objects with eyes open
• Backstroke and elem. backstroke (assisted)
Dolphin: Ages 3-5
• Glide 5 yards
• Five yards each: back, breast, free, elementary
backstroke
• Sidestroke
• Dolphin dives
• Tread water
Level I: Ages 6 and older
• Bob in water overhead to safety
• Float on front or back for 5 sec.
• Retrieve an object from the bottom
• Glide on front and back
• Crawl stroke and backstroke 10 yards
• Elementary backstroke 10 yards
Level II: Ages 6 and older
• Float on front and back 10 seconds
• Retrieve objects in deep water
• Crawl stroke with side breathing
• Breaststroke 15 yards
• Tread water for 30 seconds
Level III: Ages 6 and older
• Glide 15 yards
• 15 yards each: back, breast, free, elementary backstroke
• 15 yards sidestroke
• Dolphin dives
• Tread water for 1 minute
Level IV and V: Ages 6 years and older
• Freestyle breathing to both sides for 50 yards
• Back, elementary back and breaststroke for 50 yards
• Sidestroke 25 yards
• Dolphin dives
• Tread water 2 minutes
Private Swim Lessons
Our qualified swim instructors are happy to teach private swim lessons beginning June 8. To schedule your private lessons, call 435-5409 and leave the following information: Name of parent, name, and age of the student and phone number. An instructor will return your call to schedule a lesson.
Spring Swim Lessons
A super opportunity for those wanting to jump-start summer.
Refresh your child's swim skills before the summer season begins!
Ages: 6 months to 12 years
Days: Tuesday through Thursday, May 1-24
Times: 3:30 p.m. — Parent-Tot, Guppy
4:10 p.m. — Dolphin/Sunfish
4:50 p.m. —Level I and II, Level III, Level IV and V
Registration deadline: April 27
Summer Swim Lessons
Days: Monday through Thursday (two week sessions)
Dates: Session 1— June 11-21; Session 2 — July 9-19; Session 3 — July 23-Aug. 2
Times: 9:45 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 11:05 a.m., and 11:45 a.m., with parent-tot at 10:25 a.m.
Registration deadlines: Friday prior to the start date
Saturday Lessons
Dates: Saturdays June 16-Aug. 4
Times: 9 a.m. for Levels I-V
9:40 a.m. for Guppy, Sunfish, Parent Tot
10:20 a.m. for Guppy, Sunfish, Dolphin
Registration deadline: June 7
Evening Swim Lessons
Ages: 6 months to 12 years
Day: Tuesdays and Thursdays
Sessions: June 12-July 12
July 27-Aug. 9
Times: 4:45 p.m. for Guppy, Sunfish, Dolphin
5:25 p.m. for Parent Tot, Guppy, Sunfish
6:05 p.m. for Level I-V
Registration deadline: June 9
Spring Pre-Comp Swim Team
Prepare for summer swim team by honing your strokes in this pre-season session. Get a head start with just an hour a day and let our expert coach build your excitement for swimming along with your skills.
Ages: 6-14 years
Days: Mondays through Thursdays, April 30-May 24
Time: 4-5 pm
Location: PC MARC Lap Pool
Fee: $90
Registration deadline: Until full
Park City Piranhas Pre-Comp Swim Team
Young swimmers who wish to compete at a recreational level will love this team. Our coaches focus on stroke technique, increased speed and endurance but most of all, FUN. Competitions are held weeknights and some Saturdays. All workouts include a dryland warm up.
Days: Mondays through Fridays, June 11-Aug. 17 (no class on July 4)
Ages: 6-14 years
Times: Ages 6-9 — 8-9 a.m.
Ages: 10-14 — 8-9:30 a.m.
Fee: 6-9 years — $260, includes team shirt
10-14 years — $285, includes team shirt
Location: PC MARC Lap Pool
Deadline: Open until full
Summer Junior Tennis Program: 5 years to 8 years
Summer Mini Tennis Camp for ages 5 to 8 is a program for children preschool through second grade. Mini Tennis Camp utilizes appropriate ball, court and racquet size. Mini Tennis Camp emphasizes rallying, skill building, coordination and good sportsmanship. We introduce modified match play and simple scoring to promote the "play to learn" methodology.
Session Dates
Summer 1: June 12-28
Summer 2: July 6-July 28 (no class on July 24)
Summer 3: Aug. 1-Aug. 16
Day: Tuesdays or Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Saturdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Fee: $12 per class
Summer Tennis Training: 11 years and older
This program is a Summer continuation of Team Green, Team Yellow and High School 1, 2 and 3. Players who are currently participating in school year programs are encouraged to continue their training in this program. Summer guests are welcome and invited to participate in the appropriate level.
Days: Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m.
Fee: $22 per clinic
Match Play: Tuesday, 3-5 p.m.
Fee: $8
Summer Junior Camp
Program:7 years to 13 years
Tennis
PC Tennis offers ten week long camps. These camps are designed for players ages 7 to 13 of all levels. Players will be grouped by ability, and will have the option of a two, three or five-day camp. Campers will engage in a variety of stroke production, live ball rally, and match play drills. Each day of the camp will feature a "theme shot and strategy."
Camp Features
• Instruction by certified tennis professionals covering technique, strategy, physical and mental conditioning and match play.
• Flexible registration option: Sign up for two, three or five days
• Courts divided by ability
• Appropriate player-to-pro ratio
• 2.5 hours of on-court instruction per day
Camp Schedule
Camp 1: June 11-15
Camp 2: June 18-22
Camp 3: June 25-29
Camp 4: July 2-July 6 (no class July 4)
Camp 5: July 9-13
Camp 6: July 16-20
Camp 7: July 23-27 (no class July 24)
Camp 8: July 30-Aug. 3
Camp 9: Aug. 6-10
Camp 10: Aug. 13-17
Two-day camps are held Tuesdays and Thursdays
Three-day camps are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays
Five-day camps run from Mondays through Fridays
Time: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Fee: $45 per day.
Superhero Training Academy
The academy teaches basic physical literatcy skills. Kids will learn to hop, skip, run, jump, kick, throw and pass.
Days: Tuesdays, May 8-29
Ages: 3-5
Times: 10-10:45 a.m.
Ages: 10-14 — 8-9:30 a.m.
Fee: $25
Location: PC MARC Gym
Deadline: Open until full
Karate
All levels are welcome and no experience is necessary. Sensei Nikki uses fun activities to teach your child the skills, background and meaning of Shotokan karate. Children gain self esteem, confidence, respect and fitness. Children display the positive effects of this class long after it's over.
Age: Tiny Tigers 4-6 years and Ninja 7 years and older
Day
• Tiny Tigers: Monday and Wednesday, 3:45-4:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 3:45-4:30 p.m.; Friday, 3:45-4:30 p.m.
• Ninja Beginner: Tuesday and Thursday, 4:45-5:45 p.m.; Ninja Intermediate: Monday and Wednesday, 4:45-5:45 p.m.
Dates
• Four week program: June 4-29 or July 16-Aug. 10
• Six week proram: April 17-May 21; Aug. 13-Sept. 21
Location: PC MARC – Studio C
Fee:
Tiny Tigers — $40 (Friday only); $50 (Four weeks); $65 (Six weeks)
Ninja — $60 (Four weeks); $75 (Six weeks)
Ninja intermediate — $48 (Four weeks); $68 (Six weeks)
Deadline: When full
Start Smart Soccer
Start Smart, created by the National Alliance for Youth Sports, allows parents to work one on one with their child in a great learning environment. This program will teach children a variety of soccer skills including dribbling, kicking, passing, trapping, agility and throw-ins.
Age: 3-5 years old
Days: Saturday (Spring Sessions); Wednesday (Fall Sessions)
Dates: *Spring: April 21-May 19 (Times vary)
Location: Park City High School Quinns Field B
Fee: $70 for equipment; $45 for previous participants with equipment
Deadline: Spring: April 15
40th Annual Soccer Camps
Coach Randy Farris returns to offer this high quality, exciting camp for soccer skill development. Morning sessions combine skill development with fun games and challenges, the afternoon session involves scrimmages and competitions. Full-day campers should bring a bag lunch, swimsuit and towel. Participants receive a camp T shirt. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Here for Kids International.
Age: 7-15 years old
Days: Mondays through Fridays
Dates: June 18-22; June 25-29; July 9-13
Times: Half Day: 9 a.m.- noon; Full Day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Location: North 40 field
Fee: Morning session — $85; Full-day sessions — $160
Deadlines: June 15, June 22 and July 6
Tiny Tri Training
This is a prep course for the fourth annual Tiny Tri
Youth ages: 7-14
Date: June 11-15
Time: 4-5:30 p.m.
Location: PC MARC
Fee: $45
Deadline: June 6
Required equipment: swimsuit, towel, cap, goggles bike helmet and running shoes
Fourth Annual Tiny Tri
This is the perfect triathlon event to begin your season, or for anyone who wants to try a new event for the first time. We will swim, ride and run in the Park Meadows neighbor-hood, beginning and ending at the PC MARC. Youth, ages 7-14 will swim 100 yards, bike 1.5 miles and run one-half mile. A goody bag is guaranteed for each pre-registered athlete.
Youth ages: 7-14
Date: June 16
Time: Gold start, 9:30 a.m.
Location: PC MARC
Fee: $20 pre-registration until noon June 15
$25 day of event. Registration ends when full or at 9 a.m.
Archery Camps
Ages: 10 and older
Days: Monday-Thursday
Dates: July 16-19, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; July 23-26, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Aug. 13-16, 9-11 a.m.
Fee: $75 per session
Dirt Jump Bike Clinics
Our dirt jump instructors will help your child advance quickly in the sport of progressive mountain biking. These clinics are for all levels of riders looking to advance in the dirt jump park. Helmets required.
Ages: 8-18 years old
Abilities: Beginner to advanced
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Times: 11 a.m.-noon
Dates: June 11-14, June 25-28; July 9-12, July 23-26; Aug. 6-9
Location: Park City Dirt Jump Park
Fee: $85
Deadline: Until full, space is limited to 15 riders per session
Beginner Skateboard Clinic
Ages: adults and children ages 6 and older
Day: Sunday, 8:30-10 a.m.
Dates: May 6-June 3; Aug. 19-Sept. 16
Location: Park City Skate Park
Fee: $60 per individual or $80 for two in the same family
Registration deadlines: May 3, Aug. 16.
Youth Skateboard Camp
Allow the best skaters in the Park City area to teach children to skate in our premier skate park. Helmets and pads required. Equipment available upon request.
Ages: 5-18 years old
Days: Mondays through Thursdays
Levels: Beginner to advanced
Dates: June 11-14, June 18-21, June 25-28, July 9-12, July 16-19. July 23-26, Aug. 6-9; Aug. 13-16
Times: 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Location: Park City Skate Park
Fee: $85
Deadline: Until full
Private and semi-private lessons are also available. Contact Cole at 615-5451.
Go Skate Day Jam
This jam-format competition is a great event for both the skater and spectator. All participants must wear a helmet, and a waiver must be signed by an adult in order to compete. Advanced registration taken at the PC MARC.
Date: June 21
Time: 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Location: Park City Skate Park
Fee: $free
Skateboard Series
Don't miss out on the action in Utah's premier skate competition series. All participants are required to wear a helmet. Waiver must be signed by an adult in order to compete. Advance registration taken at the PC MARC.
Divisions: Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, Girls Street, Beginner Bowl, Open Bowl
Dates: June 30, July 28, Sept. 3
Day-of registration: begins at 10 a.m. Competition begins at 11 a.m.
Location: Park City Skate Park
Fee: $10 per division in advance; $15 per division day of the event
Summer Day Camp
(435-615-5440)
Our professional staff will guide your child through exciting summer days that include sports, games, arts and crafts, field trips, and more! Optional tennis, art, skateboard, swim or golf lessons are available.
Ages: 6-12 years old
Days: Mondays through Fridays
Date: June 11-Aug. 17 (no camp on July 4)
Times: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (Programmed activities are between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.)
Location: City Park Recreation Building
Fee: Full Summer Camper — $1,850; Weekly Camper — $20; Daily Drop-In Camper — $50. Please note: field trips require an additional fee that will be approximately $25.
Registration: Full Summer Camper registration is available online or at the PC MARC now. Weekly and Daily Camper registration is also available online. Registration will also taken at camp on a daily basis beginning June 9.
Optional Day Camp Activities
Add one or more of the following activities to your child's day. Day Camp staff provides transportation. Fees are in addition to full summer, weekly, or daily rates for Day Camp.
Archery: July 16-19; July 23-26, 8:30-10:30 a.m., $75 per session
Golf: July 9-12; July 16-19; July 30-Aug. 2, 8-9:30 a.m., $80 per session
Skateboard: June 11-14; June 18-21; June 25-28; July 9-12; July 16-19; July 23-26; Aug. 6-9; Aug. 13-16, 8:30-10:30 a.m., $85 per session
Swimming: June18-21; June 25-28; Jly 9-12; July 16-19; July 30-Aug. 2; Aug. 6-9; 10:35 p.m., $65 per session
Tennis: June 18-21; June 25-28; July 9-12; July 16-19; July 30-Aug. 2; Aug. 6-9, 12:30-1:30 p.m., $45 per session
Adventure Camp
Our challenging camps include activities such as rock climbing, sailing, river rafting, mountain biking, hiking, archery, horseback riding and more. Five weeks of camps, two different arrays of activities are offered. A great opportunity to challenge yourself and make new friends as you work together to accomplish goals.
Ages: 9-14 years old
Days: Mondays through Fridays
Dates: June 11-15; June 25-June 29, July 9-13; July 23-27; Aug. 13-17
Times: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Location: Meets at PC MARC
Fee: $45
Late fee: $20 after deadline
Deadlines: When full
Fly Fishing Camp
Ages: 6-14 years old
Days: Monday-Friday
Dates: Aug. 6-10
Times: 9-11 a.m.
Location: PC MARC, Deer Valley Ponds and local rivers
Fee: $60
Deadlines: Aug. 1
Requirement: Each participant must have a fishing license
Park City Fishing Club
Come learn with the Park City Fishing Club. We will teach the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources program at the Deer Valley ponds. Each child receives published materials and some cool gear. This is a progressive program over three weeks which includes education and lots of fishing. PC Recreation provides fishing equipment if you don't have your own.
Ages: 6-14 years old
Days: Tuesday-Thursday
Session 1: June 26-July 12; Session 2: July 17-Aug. 2
Times: 6-7 p.m. for ages 6-9
7-8:30 p.m. for ages 10-14
Fee: $25 for ages 6-9 or $40 for two
$35 for ages 10-14
Location: First night at PC MARC and then Deer Valley Ponds (First night at PC MARC)
Fee: $25
Deadlines: Session 1, June 22; Session 2: July 11
Park City Fly Fishing Club
This is a new extension of the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources program held at the Deer Valley Ponds. We will provide equipment and teaching materials. Class is limited so sign up early.
Ages: 12-17
Dates: Wednesdays, June 20-Aug. 1
Times: 9-11 a.m.
Location: PC MARC and Deer Valley Ponds
Fee: $40
Deadline: June 15
Community Fishing day
We will provide equipment and teaching materials. Families welcome.
Ages: 6 and older
Day: Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m.-noon
Location: Deer Valley Ponds
Fee: Free
For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org.
