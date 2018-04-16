Park City Recreation has the summer covered with sport and summer camps

Coached Swim Workouts

A coach will direct your workout to help you get in shape and improve your strokes. All levels are welcome.

Ages: 16 and older

Days: Monday, Wednesday and Friday

Times: 12:15 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Fee: $10 to $15 or included with class pass

Location: PC MARC Lap Pool

Aquafit

Our instructors will give you a great cardio and resistance water-based workout. All levels welcome.

Ages: 16 and older

Days: Monday through Friday

Times: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Fee: $10 and $15 or included with class pass

Location: PC MARC Leisure Pool

Lifeguard Certification

This certification course will prepare future lifeguards through the American Red Cross' national program.

Ages: 15 and older

Days: Monday-Wednesday, May 7-16 and Saturday, May 12

Times: 5:30-9 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays

Fee: $185

Location: PC MARC Leisure Pool

Swim Lesson Ability Levels

This guide will help you determine where your child should be placed for swim lessons. Descriptions of skills a child will learn in each level are listed below. Determine if your child has acquired the skills listed. Register him or her in the appropriate level. All swim lessons are taught at the PC MARC Leisure and Lap Pools.

Parent/Tot

Children age 6 months to 3 years who have no experience in the water will participate in this program with a parent and can take it several times to ensure the child is ready for lessons with other children.

Aquatics Swim Lessons

Skill Levels Guppy, Sunfish and Dolphin = children ages 3-6

Level I through V = children ages 6-12

Fee: $65 Per Session

Guppy: Ages 3-5

• Bobbing in water

• Blowing bubbles w/face in the water

• Float (assisted) on front and back

• Mimic free, back and breaststroke arms

Sunfish: Ages 3-5

• Float on front and back (unassisted)

• Glide with kick

• Crawl stroke with arms, kick, bubbles

• Retrieve objects with eyes open

• Backstroke and elem. backstroke (assisted)

Dolphin: Ages 3-5

• Glide 5 yards

• Five yards each: back, breast, free, elementary

backstroke

• Sidestroke

• Dolphin dives

• Tread water

Level I: Ages 6 and older

• Bob in water overhead to safety

• Float on front or back for 5 sec.

• Retrieve an object from the bottom

• Glide on front and back

• Crawl stroke and backstroke 10 yards

• Elementary backstroke 10 yards

Level II: Ages 6 and older

• Float on front and back 10 seconds

• Retrieve objects in deep water

• Crawl stroke with side breathing

• Breaststroke 15 yards

• Tread water for 30 seconds

Level III: Ages 6 and older

• Glide 15 yards

• 15 yards each: back, breast, free, elementary backstroke

• 15 yards sidestroke

• Dolphin dives

• Tread water for 1 minute

Level IV and V: Ages 6 years and older

• Freestyle breathing to both sides for 50 yards

• Back, elementary back and breaststroke for 50 yards

• Sidestroke 25 yards

• Dolphin dives

• Tread water 2 minutes

Private Swim Lessons

Our qualified swim instructors are happy to teach private swim lessons beginning June 8. To schedule your private lessons, call 435-5409 and leave the following information: Name of parent, name, and age of the student and phone number. An instructor will return your call to schedule a lesson.

Spring Swim Lessons

A super opportunity for those wanting to jump-start summer.

Refresh your child's swim skills before the summer season begins!

Ages: 6 months to 12 years

Days: Tuesday through Thursday, May 1-24

Times: 3:30 p.m. — Parent-Tot, Guppy

4:10 p.m. — Dolphin/Sunfish

4:50 p.m. —Level I and II, Level III, Level IV and V

Registration deadline: April 27

Summer Swim Lessons

Days: Monday through Thursday (two week sessions)

Dates: Session 1— June 11-21; Session 2 — July 9-19; Session 3 — July 23-Aug. 2

Times: 9:45 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 11:05 a.m., and 11:45 a.m., with parent-tot at 10:25 a.m.

Registration deadlines: Friday prior to the start date

Saturday Lessons

Dates: Saturdays June 16-Aug. 4

Times: 9 a.m. for Levels I-V

9:40 a.m. for Guppy, Sunfish, Parent Tot

10:20 a.m. for Guppy, Sunfish, Dolphin

Registration deadline: June 7

Evening Swim Lessons

Ages: 6 months to 12 years

Day: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Sessions: June 12-July 12

July 27-Aug. 9

Times: 4:45 p.m. for Guppy, Sunfish, Dolphin

5:25 p.m. for Parent Tot, Guppy, Sunfish

6:05 p.m. for Level I-V

Registration deadline: June 9

Spring Pre-Comp Swim Team

Prepare for summer swim team by honing your strokes in this pre-season session. Get a head start with just an hour a day and let our expert coach build your excitement for swimming along with your skills.

Ages: 6-14 years

Days: Mondays through Thursdays, April 30-May 24

Time: 4-5 pm

Location: PC MARC Lap Pool

Fee: $90

Registration deadline: Until full

Park City Piranhas Pre-Comp Swim Team

Young swimmers who wish to compete at a recreational level will love this team. Our coaches focus on stroke technique, increased speed and endurance but most of all, FUN. Competitions are held weeknights and some Saturdays. All workouts include a dryland warm up.

Days: Mondays through Fridays, June 11-Aug. 17 (no class on July 4)

Ages: 6-14 years

Times: Ages 6-9 — 8-9 a.m.

Ages: 10-14 — 8-9:30 a.m.

Fee: 6-9 years — $260, includes team shirt

10-14 years — $285, includes team shirt

Location: PC MARC Lap Pool

Deadline: Open until full

Summer Junior Tennis Program: 5 years to 8 years

Summer Mini Tennis Camp for ages 5 to 8 is a program for children preschool through second grade. Mini Tennis Camp utilizes appropriate ball, court and racquet size. Mini Tennis Camp emphasizes rallying, skill building, coordination and good sportsmanship. We introduce modified match play and simple scoring to promote the "play to learn" methodology.

Session Dates

Summer 1: June 12-28

Summer 2: July 6-July 28 (no class on July 24)

Summer 3: Aug. 1-Aug. 16

Day: Tuesdays or Thursdays, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Fee: $12 per class

Summer Tennis Training: 11 years and older

This program is a Summer continuation of Team Green, Team Yellow and High School 1, 2 and 3. Players who are currently participating in school year programs are encouraged to continue their training in this program. Summer guests are welcome and invited to participate in the appropriate level.

Days: Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m.

Fee: $22 per clinic

Match Play: Tuesday, 3-5 p.m.

Fee: $8

Summer Junior Camp

Program: 7 years to 13 years

Tennis

PC Tennis offers ten week long camps. These camps are designed for players ages 7 to 13 of all levels. Players will be grouped by ability, and will have the option of a two, three or five-day camp. Campers will engage in a variety of stroke production, live ball rally, and match play drills. Each day of the camp will feature a "theme shot and strategy."

Camp Features

• Instruction by certified tennis professionals covering technique, strategy, physical and mental conditioning and match play.

• Flexible registration option: Sign up for two, three or five days

• Courts divided by ability

• Appropriate player-to-pro ratio

• 2.5 hours of on-court instruction per day

Camp Schedule

Camp 1: June 11-15

Camp 2: June 18-22

Camp 3: June 25-29

Camp 4: July 2-July 6 (no class July 4)

Camp 5: July 9-13

Camp 6: July 16-20

Camp 7: July 23-27 (no class July 24)

Camp 8: July 30-Aug. 3

Camp 9: Aug. 6-10

Camp 10: Aug. 13-17

Two-day camps are held Tuesdays and Thursdays

Three-day camps are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Five-day camps run from Mondays through Fridays

Time: 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Fee: $45 per day.

Superhero Training Academy

The academy teaches basic physical literatcy skills. Kids will learn to hop, skip, run, jump, kick, throw and pass.

Days: Tuesdays, May 8-29

Ages: 3-5

Times: 10-10:45 a.m.

Ages: 10-14 — 8-9:30 a.m.

Fee: $25

Location: PC MARC Gym

Deadline: Open until full

Karate

All levels are welcome and no experience is necessary. Sensei Nikki uses fun activities to teach your child the skills, background and meaning of Shotokan karate. Children gain self esteem, confidence, respect and fitness. Children display the positive effects of this class long after it's over.

Age: Tiny Tigers 4-6 years and Ninja 7 years and older

Day

• Tiny Tigers: Monday and Wednesday, 3:45-4:30 p.m.; Tuesday and Thursday, 3:45-4:30 p.m.; Friday, 3:45-4:30 p.m.

• Ninja Beginner: Tuesday and Thursday, 4:45-5:45 p.m.; Ninja Intermediate: Monday and Wednesday, 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Dates

• Four week program: June 4-29 or July 16-Aug. 10

• Six week proram: April 17-May 21; Aug. 13-Sept. 21

Location: PC MARC – Studio C

Fee:

Tiny Tigers — $40 (Friday only); $50 (Four weeks); $65 (Six weeks)

Ninja — $60 (Four weeks); $75 (Six weeks)

Ninja intermediate — $48 (Four weeks); $68 (Six weeks)

Deadline: When full

Start Smart Soccer

Start Smart, created by the National Alliance for Youth Sports, allows parents to work one on one with their child in a great learning environment. This program will teach children a variety of soccer skills including dribbling, kicking, passing, trapping, agility and throw-ins.

Age: 3-5 years old

Days: Saturday (Spring Sessions); Wednesday (Fall Sessions)

Dates: *Spring: April 21-May 19 (Times vary)

Location: Park City High School Quinns Field B

Fee: $70 for equipment; $45 for previous participants with equipment

Deadline: Spring: April 15

40th Annual Soccer Camps

Coach Randy Farris returns to offer this high quality, exciting camp for soccer skill development. Morning sessions combine skill development with fun games and challenges, the afternoon session involves scrimmages and competitions. Full-day campers should bring a bag lunch, swimsuit and towel. Participants receive a camp T shirt. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Here for Kids International.

Age: 7-15 years old

Days: Mondays through Fridays

Dates: June 18-22; June 25-29; July 9-13

Times: Half Day: 9 a.m.- noon; Full Day: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: North 40 field

Fee: Morning session — $85; Full-day sessions — $160

Deadlines: June 15, June 22 and July 6

Tiny Tri Training

This is a prep course for the fourth annual Tiny Tri

Youth ages: 7-14

Date: June 11-15

Time: 4-5:30 p.m.

Location: PC MARC

Fee: $45

Deadline: June 6

Required equipment: swimsuit, towel, cap, goggles bike helmet and running shoes

Fourth Annual Tiny Tri

This is the perfect triathlon event to begin your season, or for anyone who wants to try a new event for the first time. We will swim, ride and run in the Park Meadows neighbor-hood, beginning and ending at the PC MARC. Youth, ages 7-14 will swim 100 yards, bike 1.5 miles and run one-half mile. A goody bag is guaranteed for each pre-registered athlete.

Youth ages: 7-14

Date: June 16

Time: Gold start, 9:30 a.m.

Location: PC MARC

Fee: $20 pre-registration until noon June 15

$25 day of event. Registration ends when full or at 9 a.m.

Archery Camps

Ages: 10 and older

Days: Monday-Thursday

Dates: July 16-19, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; July 23-26, 8:30-10:30 a.m.; Aug. 13-16, 9-11 a.m.

Fee: $75 per session

Dirt Jump Bike Clinics

Our dirt jump instructors will help your child advance quickly in the sport of progressive mountain biking. These clinics are for all levels of riders looking to advance in the dirt jump park. Helmets required.

Ages: 8-18 years old

Abilities: Beginner to advanced

Days: Mondays through Thursdays

Times: 11 a.m.-noon

Dates: June 11-14, June 25-28; July 9-12, July 23-26; Aug. 6-9

Location: Park City Dirt Jump Park

Fee: $85

Deadline: Until full, space is limited to 15 riders per session

Beginner Skateboard Clinic

Ages: adults and children ages 6 and older

Day: Sunday, 8:30-10 a.m.

Dates: May 6-June 3; Aug. 19-Sept. 16

Location: Park City Skate Park

Fee: $60 per individual or $80 for two in the same family

Registration deadlines: May 3, Aug. 16.

Youth Skateboard Camp

Allow the best skaters in the Park City area to teach children to skate in our premier skate park. Helmets and pads required. Equipment available upon request.

Ages: 5-18 years old

Days: Mondays through Thursdays

Levels: Beginner to advanced

Dates: June 11-14, June 18-21, June 25-28, July 9-12, July 16-19. July 23-26, Aug. 6-9; Aug. 13-16

Times: 8:30-10:30 a.m.

Location: Park City Skate Park

Fee: $85

Deadline: Until full

Private and semi-private lessons are also available. Contact Cole at 615-5451.

Go Skate Day Jam

This jam-format competition is a great event for both the skater and spectator. All participants must wear a helmet, and a waiver must be signed by an adult in order to compete. Advanced registration taken at the PC MARC.

Date: June 21

Time: 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

Location: Park City Skate Park

Fee: $free

Skateboard Series

Don't miss out on the action in Utah's premier skate competition series. All participants are required to wear a helmet. Waiver must be signed by an adult in order to compete. Advance registration taken at the PC MARC.

Divisions: Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, Girls Street, Beginner Bowl, Open Bowl

Dates: June 30, July 28, Sept. 3

Day-of registration: begins at 10 a.m. Competition begins at 11 a.m.

Location: Park City Skate Park

Fee: $10 per division in advance; $15 per division day of the event

Summer Day Camp

(435-615-5440)

Our professional staff will guide your child through exciting summer days that include sports, games, arts and crafts, field trips, and more! Optional tennis, art, skateboard, swim or golf lessons are available.

Ages: 6-12 years old

Days: Mondays through Fridays

Date: June 11-Aug. 17 (no camp on July 4)

Times: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. (Programmed activities are between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.)

Location: City Park Recreation Building

Fee: Full Summer Camper — $1,850; Weekly Camper — $20; Daily Drop-In Camper — $50. Please note: field trips require an additional fee that will be approximately $25.

Registration: Full Summer Camper registration is available online or at the PC MARC now. Weekly and Daily Camper registration is also available online. Registration will also taken at camp on a daily basis beginning June 9.

Optional Day Camp Activities

Add one or more of the following activities to your child's day. Day Camp staff provides transportation. Fees are in addition to full summer, weekly, or daily rates for Day Camp.

Archery: July 16-19; July 23-26, 8:30-10:30 a.m., $75 per session

Golf: July 9-12; July 16-19; July 30-Aug. 2, 8-9:30 a.m., $80 per session

Skateboard: June 11-14; June 18-21; June 25-28; July 9-12; July 16-19; July 23-26; Aug. 6-9; Aug. 13-16, 8:30-10:30 a.m., $85 per session

Swimming: June18-21; June 25-28; Jly 9-12; July 16-19; July 30-Aug. 2; Aug. 6-9; 10:35 p.m., $65 per session

Tennis: June 18-21; June 25-28; July 9-12; July 16-19; July 30-Aug. 2; Aug. 6-9, 12:30-1:30 p.m., $45 per session

Adventure Camp

Our challenging camps include activities such as rock climbing, sailing, river rafting, mountain biking, hiking, archery, horseback riding and more. Five weeks of camps, two different arrays of activities are offered. A great opportunity to challenge yourself and make new friends as you work together to accomplish goals.

Ages: 9-14 years old

Days: Mondays through Fridays

Dates: June 11-15; June 25-June 29, July 9-13; July 23-27; Aug. 13-17

Times: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Location: Meets at PC MARC

Fee: $45

Late fee: $20 after deadline

Deadlines: When full

Fly Fishing Camp

Ages: 6-14 years old

Days: Monday-Friday

Dates: Aug. 6-10

Times: 9-11 a.m.

Location: PC MARC, Deer Valley Ponds and local rivers

Fee: $60

Deadlines: Aug. 1

Requirement: Each participant must have a fishing license

Park City Fishing Club

Come learn with the Park City Fishing Club. We will teach the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources program at the Deer Valley ponds. Each child receives published materials and some cool gear. This is a progressive program over three weeks which includes education and lots of fishing. PC Recreation provides fishing equipment if you don't have your own.

Ages: 6-14 years old

Days: Tuesday-Thursday

Session 1: June 26-July 12; Session 2: July 17-Aug. 2

Times: 6-7 p.m. for ages 6-9

7-8:30 p.m. for ages 10-14

Fee: $25 for ages 6-9 or $40 for two

$35 for ages 10-14

Location: First night at PC MARC and then Deer Valley Ponds (First night at PC MARC)

Fee: $25

Deadlines: Session 1, June 22; Session 2: July 11

Park City Fly Fishing Club

This is a new extension of the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources program held at the Deer Valley Ponds. We will provide equipment and teaching materials. Class is limited so sign up early.

Ages: 12-17

Dates: Wednesdays, June 20-Aug. 1

Times: 9-11 a.m.

Location: PC MARC and Deer Valley Ponds

Fee: $40

Deadline: June 15

Community Fishing day

We will provide equipment and teaching materials. Families welcome.

Ages: 6 and older

Day: Saturday, June 23, 9 a.m.-noon

Location: Deer Valley Ponds

Fee: Free

For more information, visit parkcityrecreation.org.