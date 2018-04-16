Park City Sailing helps kids build life skills during its summer camps

The mission of the Park City Sailing Association Jr. Sailing Program is to build sailing and life skills while also promoting sportsmanship and fostering teamwork.

The Jr. Sailing program is open to the public and provides sailing instruction to children ages 5 to 18 from beginner to intermediate sailing levels.

Jr. Sailing is designed for kids and teens ages 5-18. It offers optimist boats for kids ages 5-14, and 420 boats for kids ages 14 and older. It also offers beginning, or Guppies, classes for ages 5-7.

The sessions are broken down week by week and run Monday through Friday. Both half- and full-day sessions are available.

2018 summer camp

IMPORTANT DATES:

Saturday & Sunday, May 30-31 – Opening Day, BBQ, Open House & Public Sailing Junior Sailing Instruction

Week 1

June 11-15: Half Day/One Week Session ($250 per session)

• Mornings – Guppies and Beginners

• Afternoons – Intermediate & Advanced

Week 2

June 18-22: Full Day/One Week Session ($490 per session)

• Beginners

• Intermediate & Advanced

• No session for Guppies

Week 3

June 25-29: Full Day/One Week Session ($490 per session)

• Beginners

• Intermediate & Advanced

• No session for Guppies

Weeks 4 & 5

July 2-13: Half Day/Two Week Session ($441 per session)

• Mornings – Guppies and Beginners

• Afternoons – Intermediate & Advanced

• NO CLASS ON JULY 4th

Week 6

July 16-20: Full Day/One Week Session ($490 per session)

• Beginners

• Intermediate & Advanced

• No session for Guppies

Weeks 7 & 8

July 23-Aug 3: Half Day/Two Week Session ($490 per session)

• Mornings – Guppies and Beginners

• Afternoons – Intermediate & Advanced

Week 9

Aug 6-10: Full Day/One Week Session ($490 per session)

• Beginners

• Intermediate & Advanced

• No session for Guppies

Jr. Regatta – Aug 13-14, 2018

Jr. Great Day & Dam Race – Aug. 15, 2018

Check the http://www.SAILpc.org website or talk to the instructors for the exact schedule.

WHAT TO BRING TO SAILING CLASS:

Sunscreen (On) and sun protection (hat, sunglasses, etc.) Water bottle Windbreaker/rain shell & fleece top Closed-toe shoes Backpack Towel Change of clothes Snack Lunch

RATES

$490 – for 1 week of full-day camp or 2 weeks of ½ day camp. $250 for half-day/one week sessions.

15 percent discount for family members of Park City Sailing (~$34.50 discount per typical week of sailing camp). Join Park City Sailing NOW!

10% discount for families that sign up for 2+ session of sailing camp – CANNOT be combined with member discount.

CLASS INFORMATION

Guppies

Ages 5-7

Guppies is a one-week program that meets in 3 hour classes daily. Designed as a small group, introductory, hands-on class, the focus is on making kids comfortable in and around boats. Lots of games will be intermingled with beginner sailing with the goal of fun!

Beginner Sailing

Ages 8-17

Beginner Sailing is for students who may have little or no experience on the water, in sailboats, perhaps need a refresher and build confidence from a previous Beginner Class, or, they do not have a history of organized instruction experience. This class covers the fundamentals of how to rig, de-rig and care for the boats and equipment, capsize recovery, understanding the wind, and how to tack and gybe. Students are introduced to the different points of sail, and basic "rules of the road". This course is taught in a variety of dinghies and keelboats for a broad sailing experience.

Intermediate/Advanced Sailing

Ages 9-17

Intermediate/Advanced Sailing is for students who have previously taken and mastered Opti 1, Opti 2 or 420-1 Beginner Sailing, or are continuing to build on Opti 3 or 420-2 Intermediate Sailing and builds on their skills while teaching new concepts with students learning advanced boat handling and some racing technique. Everything from fine-tuning sail trim and sail shape to roll tacking, gybing and advanced seamanship. There is an emphasis on developing confidence, self-reliance and for sailing in a variety of weather conditions. This course is taught in a variety of dinghies and keelboats for a broad sailing experience.

Jr. Sailing Race Team

Full Season (8 of 9 weeks) or Half Season (4 of 9 weeks)

Race team is for kids who have demonstrated mastery of the sailing fundamentals and have completed Opti-3 and/or 420-2 and want to take their passion for sailing to a new level. Race team will continue to refine boat handling and sail trim skills while adding more knowledge and use of the Racing Rules in Starting, Mark Rounding, Tacking, Gybing, and Boat-for-Boat tactics. Race Team members will also learn to recognize and take advantage of weather and wind changes to improve their competitive position. While focused on the Optimist Dinghy or Club 420, Race Teamers will be exposed to a variety of dinghies and keelboats to broaden their knowledge and skillset. Race Team will formally meet from June 12- August 11 M-F, and include participation in racing on Tuesday (and possibly Thursday) nights, Junior regatta and Fall regatta. There will also be opportunities to road trip for racing in Colorado, the West Coast and elsewhere. Program schedule may be amended based on participation in road trips.

LOCATION

At the Personal Watercraft Ramp at the Jordanelle State Park (10 minutes from downtown Park City). See the Getting to Park City Sailing Map.

SAFETY

SWIM TEST: While no formal swim test is required to participate in Park City Sailing, it is recommended that participants be able to swim without the aid of a life jacket. Participants are required to wear life jackets when participating in activities on or around the water.

LIFE JACKETS: Safety is of primary importance! Every child, regardless of age or class, is required to wear a Coast Guard-approved life vest at all times when on the docks and water. This rule also applies to free sailing and participation at away events. Park City Sailing will provide life jackets, but students can also bring their own.

CONDUCT AND DISCIPLINE: There should be no rough play on the docks or on the grounds. Respect is essential for fellow members and boats. Poor sportsmanship will not be tolerated. Sailors and their families will be held accountable for lost or damaged equipment if it is deemed by staff to be reasonably preventable given the sailor's ability level. If discipline is necessary, the Director reserves the right to require a student to leave the program for a certain period of time. The student's parents will be notified immediately. Please refer to the Parent Agreement.

COMMUNICATION

During the program, a newsletter will be distributed via email and the Park City Sailing website – http://www.SAILpc.org. Visit the site for information throughout the summer and to sign up to receive email updates.

FINANCIAL AID

Financial aid is available. Aid will be limited to families who can demonstrate financial need. Visit https://sailpc.sportngin.com/survey/disabled/108189 and fill out the form and send a written request and explanation of need to the Park City Sailing Jr. Sailing Program, PO Box 981236, Park City, UT 84098 or scholarships@ParkCitySailing.org. Park City Sailing has accommodated all scholarship requests in the past and will continue to try to do so.