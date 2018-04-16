Park City School District keeps the learning going throughout the summer
April 16, 2018
Summer will be here, but the Park City School District will continue to offer classes.
Through the district's community education program, students will always have a fun time learning how to cook, do a craft, participate in a sport or brush up on some math through weekly programs to help kids and parents fill their summer hours.
Here are the week-by-week programs offered. The grades are listed by grades that students are entering in the fall.
JUNE 11-15
• Babysitting Training — ages 11 and older
• Camp Invention — grades 2-6
• Chef School International — grades 4-6
• Fairyland Fantasy — ages 4-6
• Imagine Train Art Jr. — ages 3 1/2 – 5 and grades 1-5
• Intermediate Golf — ages 8-16
• Kids Yoga — ages 3 1/2 to grade 5
• Money Makers — grades 6-9
• Things with Wings — grades 5-7
• To the Stars and Beyond — ages 3 1/2 – 5
JUNE 18-22
• The Art of 'Coco' — ages 8-12
• Chef School Jr. Baking — grades 2-4
• Creepy Crawlers — ages 3 1/2 – 5
• Junior Golf — grades K-5
• Quirckles — ages 4-6
• Super Summer Art Camp Jr. — ages 3 1/2 – 5 and grades 1-3
JUNE 25-29
• Babysitting Training — ages 11 and older
• Chef School Passport — grades 4-6
• Digital Moviemaking — grades 4-6
• Lego We Do — grades 2-4
• Mad Science Crazy Chemworks — grades 2-5
• Off the Chart Art — ages 3 1/2 – 5 and grades 1-3
• Pete the Cat: It's All Groovy — ages 4-6
• Totally Tropical Rain Forests — ages 31Ž2-5
JULY 2-6
• Animal Safari — ages 3 1/2 – 5
• Chef School Pets — grades 4-6
• Chef School Jr. Cupcake Cafe — grades 1-3
JULY 9-13
• Cartoonapalooza — grades 4-7
• Chef School Road Trip — grades 4-6
• Diggin Dinos Jr. — ages 3 1/2 – 5
• Diggin Dinos — ages 5-7
• Intermediate Golf — ages 8-16
• Junior Golf — grades K-5
• Silly Art for Silly Kids — grades 1-3
JULY 16-20
• Babysitting training — ages 11 and older
• Chef School Jr. Books in the Kitchen — grades 2-4
• Minecraft with Playwell Legos — grades 2-5
• Movie Star Camp — ages 8-13
• Off the Chart Art— ages 6-11
• Spa Day — grades 2-4
• Tales with Tails — ages 4-6
JULY 23-27
• Cup Cake Café — grades 1-3
• Draw, Paint, Laugh, Create — grades 4-7
• Institute of Ice Cream — grades 4-6
• Kids Yoga — age 3 1/2 – grade 5
• Spa Day II — grades 2-4
JULY 30-AUG. 3
• Bubble and Water Science Fun — ages 3 1/2 – 5
• Chef School Delicious Decades — grades 4-6
• Dr. Seuss and Silly Science — ages 5-7
• Fins and Feathers — ages 4-6
• Mad Science Rockets and Robots — grades 2-5
• The Paint Mixer — ages 6-11
AUG. 6-10
• Amazing Art Adventures Jr. — ages 3 1/2 – 5 and grades 1-3
• Jedi with Playwell Legos — grades 2-5
• Kids Chemistry — grates 1-3
• Mini Math — ages 3 1/2 – 5
• 3D Printing and Technology — grades 5-7
AUG. 13-16
• Summer's Last Blast Splash Camp
For Aquatic Center Information, which includes swimming, diving, splash camps and open swim hours, call Ecker Hill Middle School at 435-645-5617.
To register for Park City School District's summer sessions, visit http://www.pcschools.us/index.php?page=247 or call Jane Toly at 435-615-0215 or email jtoly@pcschools.us.
