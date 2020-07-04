Park City’s mountain resorts are back and offer plenty of action



Tanzi Propst/Park Record

This article appears in The Park Record’s July Adventure Guide, which can be viewed in full in our e-edition or at parkrecord.com/special-sections/adventure-guide/.

Park City’s summer season is filled with outdoor activities that take place at three local resorts that prove winter isn’t the only season in which it rules to be in a ski town. On the slopes of Park City’s majestic mountains, Deer Valley Resort, Park City Mountain Resort and newcomer Woodward Park City, an action-sports and ski resort that opened earlier this year, will give visitors and locals alike enough adventure to last an entire summer.

Here is a peek at what each resort is offering, as well as their efforts to keep guests safe from COVID-19.

Deer Valley Resort

After a ski season cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, Deer Valley is back for the summer, offering lift-served mountain biking that is some of the best in the area and spans nearly 70 miles of trails; abundant hiking for those who prefer to stay on two feet instead of two wheels; and scenic chairlift rides with unbeatable views on the Silver Lake Express and the Sterling Express.

As part of its COVID-19 protocols, the resort is limiting the number of guests on the mountain and selling lift tickets online and in person on a first-come, first-served basis. Marked chairlift lines require guests to maintain social distancing recommendations, and there are separate queues for scenic chairlift riders and mountain bikers.

For foodies, the Deer Valley Grocery-Cafe, Royal Street Cafe and the Silver Lake Snack Shack offer limited outdoor dining, with tables limited to parties of six or less and arranged to maintain 6 feet of distance between groups.

For more, visit deervalley.com.

Park City Mountain Resort

Aiden Loane, 7, walks along the Sultan Out and Back trail at Deer Valley Resort with his parents Dean Loane, pictured, and Anne Loane during the Christian Center of Park City’s 6th annual Hike for Hunger Saturday afternoon, September 8, 2018. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

20180908_HikeForHunger_Propst_41

Park City Mountain Resort is also open after an abbreviated ski season. The activities this summer include hiking and biking on both the Park City and Canyons Village sides of the mountain, scenic lift rides on the PayDay Express and Crescent Express, golfing at Canyons Village, and grab-and-go dining at Jupiter Java. What sets PCMR apart, though, are its alpine slide and mountain coaster, both of which are perfect for thrill-seekers of all ages.

Safety measures at PCMR this summer include requiring guests to physically distance; man- dating face masks in lines, on the alpine slide and mountain coaster; and reducing lift and gondola capacity.

For more, visit parkcitymountain.com.

Woodward Park City

(Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

Woodward Park City, located east of Parleys Summit, is in its first summer after debuting last fall. The resort is a bit different from its more established counterparts, Deer Valley and PCMR, and has a focus on action sports. In addition to lift-served mountain biking and BMX dirt jumps, Woodward is home to an indoor facility with trampolines, a skatepark, amenities for parkour and more. Woodward also offers a slate of camps and lessons for children and teens throughout the summer.

As for safety protocols, guests will be asked to complete verbal medical screening before entry, as well as practice social distancing of 6 feet in most areas and 10 feet in activity zones. Guest are also asked to wear face coverings where practical.

For more, visit woodwardparkcity.com.