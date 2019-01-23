Ready, set, blastoff: the breakout performances of Sundance

Sundance is famous for revealing directorial sensations, but it's also a place where many on-screen talents first catch the public eye. For these 23 household names, Sundance was the moment when the world sat up and took notice. Peter Gallagher, 1989

His role as a lecherous lawyer in the revolutionary "Sex, Lies, and Videotape" was rewarded by roles in "The Player," "While You Were Sleeping," and "American Beauty." Not to mention a Tony nomination and a four-year run on Fox's "The O.C." Andie McDowell, 1989

After her star turn in "Sex, Lies, and Videotape," MacDowell shone in 1990's "Green Card" and 1993's "Groundhog Day." In 2018, at the age of 60, she soared again in the critically acclaimed "Love After Love." Hugh Grant, 1994

Initially rejected by the film's screenwriter because of his good looks, Grant charmed audiences at Sundance and throughout the universe as Charles in "Four Weddings and a Funeral," then went on to mega-fame with roles in "Mau- rice," "Bridget Jones's Diary, "Notting Hill," and "Love Actually."

Owen Wilson, 1994

Shown at Sundance as a short in 1994, Wes Anderson's "Bottle Rocket" featured brothers Luke and Owen Wilson — the latter of whom almost joined the Marines after the subsequent feature-length film's box office failure. He went on to appear in "Rushmore," "The Royal Tenenbaums," "Wedding Crashers," "Zoolander," and "You, Me and Dupree." Wow! Edward Burns, 1995

Unknown when he wrangled a prize-winning Sundance screening for his film "The Brothers McMullen," the writer-director-actor went on to co-star in "Saving Private Ryan" and "Sidewalks of New York," as well as playing Bugsy Siegel in TV's "Mob City." Recommended Stories For You Parker Posey, 1995

The "Queen of the Indies" found fame in "Party Girl," the Sundance sensation that was the first feature film to be broadcast online. Since that time she has appeared in some 30 movies, including "For Your Consideration," "Best in Show," and "A Mighty Wind." Michelle Rodriguez, 2000

She followed her role as a badass teenage boxer in Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner "Girlfight" with starring roles in the physically demanding "Blue Crush" and James Cameron's "Avatar," and has been a constant in the "Fast & Furious" franchise.