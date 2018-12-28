Real Estate and the Land Rush
December 28, 2018
Are you dreaming about your dream home? Are you looking for a vacation pad where your family can gather during holidays? Or maybe you're looking for a home in the West, with its clean air, starry skies and public lands. Maybe it's time to look around while you're here.
The Park City area has certainly become a very desirable place to visit, live, and invest. Taxes are low, schools are great, and the lifestyle is enviable. And while you think you may be out of your price range, it's worth checking it out, isn't it? Sure, the real estate market is hot, but not overheated; there are deals to be had out there. You may be surprised with what you can find.
Park City's Main Street and Historic District is an authentic gem with roots in its mining past. Visitors dine and shop, while residents check their mail and socialize. And, a place in Old Town is just steps away from all of the action.
Deer Valley homes and condos rise above it all with views, amenities, and higher price tags. But there are a number of homes for sale tucked away in the forest that could be yours. There are fixer-upper homes in the Park Meadows and Prospector areas, and older condos ripe for renovation in Old Town and at Park City Mountain.
To the north, Kimball Junction is booming with condos down low, and homes on the heights in neighborhoods such as Jeremy Ranch, Pinebrook, and Summit Park. There are arts, restaurants, and shopping, and it's only a 15 minute drive into Park City and 25 to Salt Lake. It's the best of both worlds. In neighboring Wasatch County, to the south, the Jordanelle
area is seeing exponential growth with new developments like Deer Mountain, Black Rock Ridge and Victory Ranch. There's anything from one-bedroom condos to luxury homes on acreage next to a golf course. Ski in the winter, then golf and boat in the summer.
The equestrian set has found their greener pastures further afield in the Kamas Valley. At the base of the Uinta Mountains there's room to breathe with large lots and plenty of land. The towns of Kamas, Oakley, and Francis are also seeing new single-family developments, as are the Woodland and Marion areas. It's more laid back there, but with anytime access to Park City and Salt Lake.
So, dream a little, and look around. There are hundreds of realtors ready to give you the straight scoop, and help you find that vacation home you've been aching for. Dreams do come true, you know.
Gettin’ Around Town
Getting around Park City couldn't be easier if you don't rent a car, that is. As the ski resorts close for the day and workers head home, the roads get busy. Really busy. Add in a snowstorm, and you'll be stuck in traffic. But there's a solution with our free, public transportation. You won't have to drive in snow, find a place to park, or find your way around. Many people who rent cars realize that they left it parked their whole time here.
The free bus
The Old Town Transit Center behind Main Street is your ticket to ride. You can find a bus to Park City Mountain Resort and Canyons Village, Deer Valley, and Kimball Junction. There's also a free trolley up and down Main Street. You can even download the myStop Mobile application and receive real-time information about your bus. The new Kimball Junction Circulator will even get you around so you can get your shopping done. You can catch the PC Connect bus for a ride into Salt Lake City, or into Park City from the new Kimball Junction Transit center too.
Parking
If you do drive or rent a car, here are a couple of parking tips. The covered China Bridge parking structure (in Swede Alley behind Main Street) is pay parking. The upper level of the Gateway Center garage is free with 4-hour limits. The Sandridge and North Marsac lots are also free, with 24-hour limits. Most of the Old Town residential areas though are restricted for, well, residents, and a special pass is required. Of course, during the Sundance Film Festival, things are much more restrictive. You don't want to drive then, anyway.
Parking on and around Main Street is paid for either through the Go Park City app or a pay-and-display system, from 11 a.m. to midnight. It's simple, though maybe a bit unusual. With the app, enter the code displayed at your chosen parking place and pay with your card information. Outside of your phone, find a spot, locate a nearby electronic kiosk, and purchase parking time with a card or cash. Rates range from $2 to $4 per hour depending upon location, and time of day. Flag down the Main Street Trolley anywhere along the street and take a load off your feet, and get a lift up the hill too.
Pedestrians
If you're on foot, there are lots and lots of trails and sidewalks that are kept plowed during the winter. It's a pedestrian-friendly town, so get out and stretch your legs. There are underpasses and special crossings, and people here still stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.
