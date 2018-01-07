Conquer the largest ski resort in the United States

At 7,300 acres, Park City Mountain Resort is the largest in America. The runs are broad and steep; the best the Wasatch has to offer. There are powder glades, steep runs and terrain for all ages and abilities.

Since 1963, originally known as Treasure Mountain Resort, Park City Mountain Resort has matured. New this year is a renovation of the Grand Summit Hotel. There is also a new beginner ski and snowboard area at Park City Mountain Village, including new lifts. Due to a decline in demand, public night skiing will not be offered except for local youth ski team training.

Seven Summits Challenge

On Feb. 24, skiers will attempt to complete a course that takes them to the mountain's seven peaks. That's 7,300 acres of skiing in one day.

Local Utah Women Ski and Snowboard

For six Sundays beginning January 7, Park City Mountain's best women coaches will help intermediate and expert skiers improve their skills, gain confidence and make new friends. The cost is $650 without lift passes.

EpicMix Time Insights

Vail Resorts introduces information on lift line wait times, to help skiers plan their days. Times can be found at Time.epicmix.com/.

Directed Parking at the Park City Mountain Village:

Beginning this year, attendants will direct vehicles to parking lots. Those with three or more adults will receive a discounted rate in the preferred parking lots.