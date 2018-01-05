Editor’s Note: All the ways you’ll play

We know how to play in the snow; whether by ski or sleigh, snowboard or snow machine. But wait, there's more! Lots more. There are concerts and movies, food and drink, balloons and art. We have more ways to play here than you have time. Really. So welcome to Our Town – Park City, Utah! You made it, so relax and enjoy yourselves; you're on vacation after all.

What's first on the list? Probably skiing or riding our powdery peaks. With two of America's top ski resorts, you won't run out of terrain or challenges. If that's not enough, then hop aboard a helicopter, snowcat, or hike for those powder stashes beyond the lift lines. If you want to hang with your kids (or act like one yourself) then head to the tubing hills, or get a workout on cross-country skis. They'll get worn out, but it's a good kind of worn out. Just leave no child inside!

After a fun-filled day, head onwards to a fun-filled night. From highbrow to quick bites, refuel at one of the dozens of great restaurants. From Italian to Irish, steaks to sushi, or Mexican to Asian, there's a plate waiting for you. If you are still awake, then head to a watering hole for an adult beverage or four, while listening to some great tunes. Speaking of music, get tickets to a band, a play or a concert. Or, be a part of the scene at the Sundance Film Festival; the energy is palpable and the slopes are empty.

But mainly, just take a minute to look around and enjoy the clear skies, fresh air and stunning scenery. Just like you, this little silver mining town has come a long way. So, let us help you plan your stay and nd out what's going on in town. You'll run out of time before you run out of things to do. You'll just have to come back.