Egyptian Theatre’s line-up for the season
January 5, 2018
The Egyptian Theatre anchors the top of Park City's Main Street with acts from around the world. It's an intimate and exciting venue for theatre, music, comedy and film, with a side of scarabs, hieroglyphics and lotus leaves. The Egyptian has hosted modern performers such as the Supremes Mary Wil- son, Marc Cohn, Big Brother, and Leo Kotke. With just 300 seats, it's an exceptional place to see your favorite performers.
For special bene ts and show packages, you can join the Pharaoh Club and "Walk Like an Egyptian," knowing that you're supporting something very special: a gem, with a slightly irreverent atmosphere, that you will remember forever.
2017-2018 line-up
January 4 – 6, 2018: Richard Thompson – Solo Acoustic
This critically acclaimed and proli c songwriter is one of the Top 20 Guitarists of All Time.
January 11 – 13: David Bromberg Quintet
"The Reason Man Created Stringed Instruments" returns with their new album.
February 1 – 4: The Drifters
This Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band presents R&B/soul doo-wop for almost six decades, including classic hits such as Under the Boardwalk and Stand by Me.
February 8 – 11: Howard Jones – The Songs, The Piano, & The Stories
This singer/songwriter reviews his 30-year music career, with songs, and stories.
February 15 – 18: Chubby Checker and the Wildcats
Creator of "The Twist," it's a high-energy, charisma-packed performance.
February 22 – 24: An Evening with Paula Cole
For the past two decades, this Grammy winner and activist performs with a trio.
March 1 – 3: John Waite
The lead vocalist for The Babys and Bad English presents an electric show.
March 8 – 10: The Ventures
Classic surf music, from the creators of Secret Agent Man, Pipeline & Wipeout.
March 15 – 18: Herman's Hermits starring Peter Noone
Since he was 15, Noone (aka Herman) has been the lead singer of this '60s rock band.
April 5 – 7: Jay Farrar Duo (Son Volt)
From alternative country pioneers Uncle Tupelo to the leader of Son Volt, with Gary Hunt
April 13 – 14: Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels
From his soul-man Motown roots through R&B, gritty rock, to a bluesy funk groove. Musically so much more than a "Devil with a Blue Dress On."
