Egyptian Theatre’s line-up for the season

The Egyptian Theatre anchors the top of Park City's Main Street with acts from around the world. It's an intimate and exciting venue for theatre, music, comedy and film, with a side of scarabs, hieroglyphics and lotus leaves. The Egyptian has hosted modern performers such as the Supremes Mary Wil- son, Marc Cohn, Big Brother, and Leo Kotke. With just 300 seats, it's an exceptional place to see your favorite performers.

For special bene ts and show packages, you can join the Pharaoh Club and "Walk Like an Egyptian," knowing that you're supporting something very special: a gem, with a slightly irreverent atmosphere, that you will remember forever.