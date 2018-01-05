Get your art on with some of these artful opportunities

Get messy at The Paint Mixer

738 MAIN STREET

Color outside of the lines at The Paint Mixer. For the experienced artist or budding painter, the Paint Mixer is a great way to let your creativity loose. It's fun, easy and stress-free, plus you'll receive some wine education while you paint. Sign up for one of their classes and you'll get all of the materials you need to create your own work of art, with step-by-step guidance from an expert. There are five-day workshops and kid-friendly sessions, as well as off-site tours. They'll even show you how to turn your photos into a masterpiece.

Last Friday Gallery Stroll

SPEND AN EVENING WITH THE BEST ART PARK CITY HAS TO OFFER

Take an art walk down Historic Main Street during the Last Friday Gallery Stroll. Sponsored by the Park City Gallery Association, 20 galleries will open their doors during this free, public event. It's a great way for visitors and locals to see what's happening in the galleries and meet some of the artists while socializing and enjoying light refreshments. You'll see paintings and etchings, sculpture and photography, textiles and drawings. You might even end up taking a new treasure home.

December 29, January 26, February 23, March 30 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 pm.

Get engaged at the Kimball Art Center

1401 KEARNS BOULEVARD

Since 1976 the Kimball Art Center has been a community center "Engaging people of all ages in diverse and inspiring experiences through education, exhibitions and events."

They present quality exhibitions, programs, classes, events and student outreach. Past shows have included Dale Chihuly's "Chihuly's Venetians," Ansel Adams' "Early Works" and Nathan Sawaya's "Art of Brick," which featured sculptures made from LEGOS.

From its studios and exhibit hall at 1401 Kearns Boulevard, the Kimball Art Center offers monthly Art Talks by poets, authors, architects and others in various creative elds to talk about their crafts and their expertise, dozens of classes a year in photography, ceramics, drawing, painting, sculpture, and much more. The Kimball Art Center also hosts the well-known Park City Kimball Arts Festival held each August.

The Academic Resources for Teachers and Students Program helps educators reach out to art students. The Elementary Visual Arts program is in partnership with the Park City Institute, and the Young Artists' Academy is dedicated to students who are interested in the study and practice of the visual arts.

For more information, class, exhibit, and event schedules, visit this website.

Explore Summit County’s past on upper Main Street

PARK CITY MUSEUM

Park City is the real deal; a raucous mining town with plenty of history. And there's nowhere better to learn about those times than the Park City Museum on Main Street. It's a must- see while in town. Tucked inside the original city hall and li- brary on Main Street, its state-of-the-art presentations and ex- hibits will enthrall visitors young and old. In three oors, you'll see the artifacts from the silver mining era to the town's rebirth as a mountain resort. And don't miss the authentic Territorial Jail in the basement. It's dark, dank, scary and is a glimpse into other times.

On display through January 10, enjoy two fascinating exhibitions. The Way We Worked is a Smithsonian presentation that traces workplaces and workforces over the past 150 years. It's joined by The Way Park City Worked, which tells the story of a number of Park City workers before the 1950s who worked outside of the mining industry. And, join writer Richard Ellis January 8 for a workshop entitled From Miners to Nomads: Work Culture in Park City.

In addition to the traveling and permanent exhibits, the Park City Museum offers education and research opportunities, his- toric tours, public discussions and a great gift shop. You can take a guided tour of the museum for a more in-depth visit.

The Park City Museum is located at 528 Main Street, and is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 6 p.m., and is closed on Christmas. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for students, senior citizens and military personnel, and $5 for children ages 7 through 17. Children ages 6 and younger get in for free.

For more information visit the website or call 435.649.7457.