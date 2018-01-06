It’s beginning to look a lot like film season: The schedules and information you’re looking for

Sundance Film Festival 2018

January 18-28

Hollywood's eyes are on Park City once again this January for the Sundance Film Festival. During 10 days of films, parties and panels, you'll see actors, directors, producers and lm buyers mingling and filling the sidewalks, cafes and screening rooms. Celebrities followed by herds of fans and photographers amble up Main Street.

Founded by Robert Redford in 1978, it is the largest independent lm trade-show in the world, and it's a heck of a party. But it's more than that.

Careers are made and some films, made on limited budgets might sell for millions of dollars by the time the festival concludes. Previous winners have included films such as the 1992 Quentin Tarantino lm "Reservoir Dogs," and Davis Guggenheim's 2010 award-winning documentary, "Waiting for Superman."

You can listen to tunes at the ASCAP Music Cafe and the BMI Snowball. Keep your eyes out for non- scheduled performances, because musicians like Sting and Donovan have played here. Growing big- ger every year, the New Frontiers technology display allows people see what the future holds with virtual reality, 3D, interactive and immersive technological presentations. The festival is also a great time to ski the uncluttered runs during the day and do your star- watching at night. Park City Film Series From foreign to family-friendly, find a film for all This nonpro t organization has presented the best independent documentary, feature, and local cinema to patrons for the past 18 years. The spacious, 400-seat Jim Santy Auditorium is also an of official Sundance Institute Art House Project Theater, which recognizes excellent community lm venues across the country. For younger cinephiles, there's special programming, such as the Foreign Cinema For Kids, which, in cooperation with the Park City Schools, introduces students to Spanish and French culture, through film. For emerging filmmakers, they sponsor two programs. The Annual Filmmakers Showcase presents short films by Utah-based creators, and include panel discussions with the filmmakers. The Summit County Fair Film Contest celebrates filmmaking throughout the county, especially the participation of young female filmmakers. Recommended Stories For You Tickets are $8 for adults and $7 for seniors and students. For more information visit ParkCityFilmSeries.com. FILMS December 22-24 Wonderstruck Weekend Screening Friday & Saturday 8:00 p.m. Sunday 6:00 p.m. December 22-29 Winter Break Film Series Special Screening 4:00 p.m. December 29-31 The Florida Project Weekend Screening Friday & Saturday 8:00 p.m. Sunday 6:00 p.m. January 6 Hidden Figures 4:00 p.m. Special Screening • Free January 11 Bill Nye: Science Guy Reel Community 7:00 p.m. • Free