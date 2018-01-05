Local spots to catch live music acts
January 5, 2018
Along with concert series, festivals, and shows, there's plenty of live music in Park City for visitors and locals alike. While many restaurants, hotels, and lodges have live music in their lounges, here's a quick peek at some of the more notable venues:
Downstairs (625 Main Street) is an urban lounge in the mountains, with great DJs and an electric atmosphere.
O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge, 268 Main Street calls itself a "cocktail lounge & music hall with outlaw roots." Join them for award-winning drinks and incredible music acts.
Park City Live, 427 Main Street, is the rockingest spot in town, with national and international acts energizing Main Street. Built as the War Veterans Memorial Building in 1940, this large venue is the hub of nightlife, with exceptional audio, visuals, and well-stocked bars. Where else will you see acts like Stevie Nicks, Snoop Dogg, Shawn Colvin and Macklemore? There's even a VIP section along the mezzanine, and they host a number of events during the Sundance Film Festival.
The Silver Star Cafe, 1825 Three Kings Drive, is an intimate cafe for food and live music in a historic location at the base of the mountains. Think of it as Park City's version of Nashville's Bluebird Cafe, where blues, folk, and jazz performers from near and far take the stage.
The Spur, 352 Main Street, is a Western saloon with live music nightly. It's a local's favorite, and rightly so. It's intimate and chill, with a small dance floor.
