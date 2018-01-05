Local spots to catch live music acts

Along with concert series, festivals, and shows, there's plenty of live music in Park City for visitors and locals alike. While many restaurants, hotels, and lodges have live music in their lounges, here's a quick peek at some of the more notable venues:

Downstairs (625 Main Street) is an urban lounge in the mountains, with great DJs and an electric atmosphere.

O.P. Rockwell Cocktail Lounge, 268 Main Street calls itself a "cocktail lounge & music hall with outlaw roots." Join them for award-winning drinks and incredible music acts.