Park City Institute’s 20th year brings entertainment, education and more
January 5, 2018
This season marks the 20th year of shows on the Main Stage at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts. With the mission to entertain, educate and illuminate, this season's lineup is a mix of song, dance, and inspirational performers.
Over the years the stage has brought legendary national and international
performers to Park City such as Boz Scaggs, and Bernadette Peters. As a nonpro t, the Park City Institute provides free educational outreach to students and other community members, with workshops, master classes and lecture-demonstrations. It also provides free after-school tutoring at its Mega-Genius Supply Store, and Park City High School students learn skills with the Alan Tucker After-School Technical Theater Program.
Tickets range from $29 to $79 for regular performances, with discounts for children, seniors and Summit County students. Most performances begin at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit the Park City Institute’s website.
2017-2018 Park City Institute Schedule
January 6 — Monica Lewinsky
Called "Patient Zero of Internet Shaming," Lewinsky now has a master's degree from Lon- don School of Economics and is an advocate against internet bullies.
January 13 — Eccles Center 20th Anniversary Party featuring Pink Martini
Crossing jazz, pop, and classical, Pink Martini return, to the Park City stage to help them celebrate.
Recommended Stories For You
February 1 — Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen
These two music legends join together to perform country, blues, jazz, gospel and swing pieces. They'll take turns playing songs and tell- ing stories.
February 3 — Anne Lamott
As an author, TED speaker and internet guru, Lamott speaks about her own life struggles with sobriety, faith and motherhood, and shares her insights on the creative process.
February 17 — Bob Garfield
The author of ve books, and co-host of NPR's Peabody Award-Winning program "On the Media," he performs his new one-man show, "Ruggedly Jewish."
February 24— Dar Williams
This musician and singer-songwriter has toured for two decades, resulting in the book, "What I Learned in A Thousand Towns." Part guide and part love song to our country, she will also entertain with her own songs.
March 3 — Mavis Staples
Founding the Staple Singers in 1953, she has lled stadiums with the sounds of her gospel and R&B voices.
March 10 — Trinity Dance Company
It's a mix of traditional Irish dance with contem- porary American innovation, where dancers fol- low percussive movements with grace as they y through the air.
March 17— Saints and Sinners Ball
It's mayhem and madness at the St. Regis Deer Valley in support of the Student Outreach Programs of the Park City Institute. There are auctions, a champagne sabering and traditional Irish food and drink. Costumes are encouraged.
March 24— Shane Koyczan
This slam poet's TED talk's rhythmic verse and stark honesty now has over 20 million views, covering social and political topics.
March 31— The Mountaintop
This two-person play commemorates the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., after his famous "I've been to the mountaintop" speech in Memphis. It reveals a flawed man who is tired but inspirational.
April 3 — Anthony Romero
As the Executive Director of the ACLU, Romero discusses history, art and politics from the front lines, with thought-provoking insights on the criminal justice system.
April 7 — OK Go
It's Rube Goldberg Rock set to music, with their science-infused rock music videos. The Smithsonian honored this innovative band with an American Ingenuity Award. They'll play some music, break down some of their favorite experiments, and prove that it is possible — and fun — to set science to music.
Trending In: Seasonal Guide
Trending Sitewide
- Park City drivers swerve, use road shoulder and run over skis
- Richard Thompson to play a string of solo acoustic concerts
- Park City vandals continue to target paid parking system
- Police blotter: Park City Police called for snowball throwing
- Ranch Place residents want to help save Osguthorpe Farm in Snyderville Basin