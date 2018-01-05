Park City Institute’s 20th year brings entertainment, education and more

Called "Patient Zero of Internet Shaming," Lewinsky now has a master's degree from Lon- don School of Economics and is an advocate against internet bullies.

January 13 — Eccles Center 20th Anniversary Party featuring Pink Martini

Crossing jazz, pop, and classical, Pink Martini return, to the Park City stage to help them celebrate.

February 1 — Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen

These two music legends join together to perform country, blues, jazz, gospel and swing pieces. They'll take turns playing songs and tell- ing stories.

February 3 — Anne Lamott

As an author, TED speaker and internet guru, Lamott speaks about her own life struggles with sobriety, faith and motherhood, and shares her insights on the creative process.

February 17 — Bob Garfield

The author of ve books, and co-host of NPR's Peabody Award-Winning program "On the Media," he performs his new one-man show, "Ruggedly Jewish."