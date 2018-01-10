See Park City from a rising perspective

It's quiet, beautiful, and exciting: a hot air balloon ride above the snowy meadows and mountains. It's a great way to start the day. Rides go from one to several hours in these family friendly aircraft, with their colorful envelopes, handcrafted baskets and roaring flames. It's the only way to fly.

Morning Star Balloons

A one-hour flight will cost $250, but you'll get photographs, and a champagne celebration afterwards. For more information visit MStarBalloons.com or call 435.645.7433.

Park City Balloon Adventures

A one-hour sunrise mountain adventure will cost $250, and they can accommodate groups up to 30 people. For more information visit PCBalloonAdventures.com or call 435.645.8787.

Skywalker Balloon Company

Take a sunrise balloon ride over the snowy landscape, while keeping warm in a hand-woven basket. Cost is $250 for an adult, $150 for children.

For more information visit SkyWalker.at or call 801.824.3934.