Sensational sipping: Refreshing libations abound in Park City

Jugs of Wasatch beer sit in the middle of Main Street as they wait to be poured into the shot cups along the shot ski Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. The 1st annual Park City shot ski celebrated Wasatch Brewery's 30th anniversary.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

This article appears in The Park Record’s July Adventure Guide, which can be viewed in full in our e-edition or at parkrecord.com/special-sections/adventure-guide/.

Nothing beats a refreshing drink or two after a day of mountain biking, hiking or golfing.

Though Utah is known for its — ahem — unique liquor laws, there is no shortage of places around here to get a cold beer or a cocktail. In fact, Park City is home to a handful of craft breweries, two spirit distilleries and a winery — and we recommend enthusiasts take some time this summer to check out all of them.

Breweries

Red Rock Brewing

Park City Junction, 1640 W. Redstone Center Drive

435-575-0295

Red Rock Brewing features a full food menu food, award-winning craft beer and a full liquor and wine bar. The Park City Junction restaurant features an array of year-round and seasonal brews, including the Summer Ale, a 5% (alcohol by volume) pale ale featuring grapefruit and tangerine peels.

Squatters Roadside Grill

1900 Park Ave.

435-649-9869

Squatters Craft Beers opened its Park City restaurant in 2006, after opening two locations in the Salt Lake Valley in the mid- to late-1990. It features a full menu of delicious food, and a list of award-winning brews and spirits, including the Provo Girl 5% pilsner; Hop Rising, a 9% double IPA; and its counterparts — Hop Rising Tropical double India pale ale with mango and citrus, and Hop Rising Texas Twist, featuring grape and lime-citrus characteristics.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Wasatch Brew Pub

250 Main St.

435-649-0900

The Park City Wasatch Brew Pub, the first of its three pubs to open in Utah, is located at the top of Historic Main Street. In 1986, Greg Shirf, a Milwaukee transplant, started the Wasatch Brewery, which has the unique honor of being the first legal brewery in Utah. The Park City facility, which opened in 1988, features a full menu of food and a list of award-winning brews, including the 5% Jalapeno Cream Ale.

Winery

Old Town Cellars Wine Bar

408 Main St.

435-649-3795

Old Town Cellars’s wine bar, a 2,800-square-foot space, has a place deep inside Park City’s history. It served as the silver bullion vault during the mining days, and there are rumors it was a speak- easy during Prohibition. The bar eschews Wi-Fi and TVs to maintain an intimate drinking experience. Although the wine is blended and bottled in Park City, the grapes are grown, harvested and crushed in Washington and southern Oregon. OTC wine bar also serves approved wines from other wineries, as well as a handful of beers from Utah breweries, and a short list of spirits that are served on the rocks.

Distilleries

Alpine Distilling

7132 Silver Creek Road

435-200-9537

Rob Sergent, who owns Alpine Distilling with his wife Sara, is a fifth-generation distiller, and the first in his family tree to do it legitimately. Those who came before him were moonshiners and bootleggers in Kentucky, and one of the Sergeant grandfathers, according to Sara, was a moonshiner for Al Capone. Alpine Distilling offers an array of bourbons, gins and other spirits.

High West Distillery

703 Park Ave.

435-649-9300

High West Distillery was founded in 2006 by David Perkins and his wife, Jane. David, a former biochemist, was inspired to open his own distillery after seeing the parallels between the fermentation and distilling process and his own work in biochemistry during a trip to the Maker’s Mark Distillery in Loretto, Kentucky. High West began distilling in 2007 and in 2015 opened its Wanship distillery, which is the setting for educational whiskey tasting of its award-winning spirits, pairings and tours.