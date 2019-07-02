Sing! The comprehensive arts and culture rundown for a Park City summer

This story is found in the summer 2019 edition of Park City Adventure Guide.

Last Friday Gallery Stroll

The Last Friday Gallery Stroll is a fun (and free) monthly community event dedicated to highlighting artists and special exhibits at art galleries throughout town. The Park City Gallery Association’s 18 venues open their doors for visitors and locals alike to enjoy light refreshments and admire their latest art installations. The stroll showcases Park City’s art scene, offering a robust variety of unique art collections from local, national, and international artists.

The Last Friday Gallery Stroll runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of each month. It’s the perfect way to not only explore the Park City art scene, but to enjoy beautiful alpine evenings along scenic Historic Main Street.

View the Gallery Association’s brochure, which lists the participating galleries.

For more information visit ParkCityGalleryAssociation.com.

Kimball Arts Center

This August, the Kimball Arts Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary in Park City with art, music, food, performances and fun. Over 200 artists will line Historic Main Street with their ceramics, photography, painting, wood works, sculpture and art that defies categorization for one of the top 20 summer festivals in the country, according to Smithsonian Magazine. It’s an open-air gallery that will overwhelm your senses. All proceeds support the Kimball Arts Center.

The Art Starts Here Gala kicks off the weekend with fine dining and silent auctions. There’s plenty to do for the kids at the Festival too, including the Studio on Main, where kids can create everything from clay bowls to personalized pendants to unique prints. These hands-on art projects and demonstrations will ignite their creativity. And this year Summit County residents are admitted for free, so register in advance at the Kimball Art Center. It’s all about great art, live music, and good food all under the summer sky.

For more information visit ParkCityKimballArtsFestival.org.

Park Silly Sunday Market

Nearly 200,000 people attended the weekly Park Silly Sunday market on Lower Main Street last summer. They saw artwork and crafts you won’t find anywhere else, while feasting on artisan treats and listening to local tunes. You’ll see everything from hand-thrown ceramics to original drawings and custom-made jewelry.

It’s fun, exciting, and a great time and place to meet and make friends. It was named by Cooking Light magazine as one of the top 50 farmer’s markets in America. Come join the fun.

Lower Main Street • Sundays 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. • June 2 – September 22. For more information visit ParkSillySundayMarket.com.

Park City Summit County Arts

The Park City Summit County Arts Council has supported local artists, marketed arts and cultural events, and served as a clearing house for planning, information, discussions, and volunteers for the past 20 years. They also coordinate the Students and the Arts programs in the schools, including the Arts Kids after-school program, the Kimball Art Center Young Artist Academy, and art education training and development programs for teachers and parents.

Park City Summit County Arts Council events schedule July 12-13 – Summit Arts Showcase

Local artwork, food, music and live demonstrations. Oakley Rodeo Complex, Oakley. 4 – 8 p.m. August 24 – Art on the Trails

Take a walk along the McLeod Creek trail, between Copper Moose Farm and Temple Har Shalom in Park City. You’ll experience dance, poetry, folk music, classical music, and more. It’s all free. Noon – 3 p.m.

For more information visit PCSCArts.org.

Live Music

There’s just something about music in the mountains. The thin air will carry the tunes again this summer during dozens of free concerts. The power of music is inescapable and helps create community. Programs will take place at the Peoa rodeo grounds, Park City Arts Festival, the Park City Silly Sunday Market, the Grand Valley Bank Community Concert Series at Deer Valley, Canyons Village, Miner’s Plaza on Main Street and the DeJoria Center in Kamas. So, pick a date, grab your date, and meet up with friends at any one, or all, of these shows.

Egyptian Theatre

Providing entertainment since 1922, the Egyptian is the premiere performing arts venue in Park City for theatre, music, comedy, and film. Decorated with scarabs, hieroglyphics, and lotus leaf motifs it has hosted modern performers such as Pure Prairie League, Leo Kottke, Leon Redbone and many others.

This summer’s schedule is no exception to the exceptional, with acts such as Hot Tuna and The Lettermen. With just 300 seats, every performance is an intimate one. For special benefits and show packages, you can Join the Pharaoh Club, and “Walk like an Egyptian,” knowing that you’re supporting something very special: a gem, with a slightly irreverent atmosphere, that you will remember forever.

And, just for kids, the new 9,000 square foot YouTheatre facility across the street will include a black box theatre, classrooms and rehearsal space.

For more information, and schedules, visit EgyptianTheatreCompany.org.

Katrina Kmak, right, pretends to show a picture of her ultrasound to Renee Mox Hall on stage at the Egyptian Theatre as they rehearse for the annual Park City Follies.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

St. Regis Big Stars Bright Nights

For 16 years, the Park City Institute has presented big-name concerts that will lighten your mood and get your feet tapping. This summer you can see the Punch Brothers, Taj Mahal, and the Brothers Osborne among others in the acoustically marvelous Eccles Center. All shows start at 7:30 p.m. It’s all good.

The nonprofit donates 20 percent of the tickets to underserved communities, because, well, everyone deserves music.

For more information and ticket prices go to ParkCityInstitute.org.

St. Regis Big Stars Bright Nights Schedule July 7 – Brothers Osborne

July 30 – Punch Brothers

August 13 – Taj Mahal Quartet, with Marc Cohn and Blind Boys of Alabama

August 16 – Gone West

August 24 – CAM

Park City Film

Since 1995, Park City Film has brought art house cinema to town. Their mission is to inspire, entertain and educate with feature films, documentaries and other independent, film-related projects. In 2015 they were designated as a Sundance Institute Art House Project theatre, for their excellence and deep involvement with the community. Bring your own popcorn bowl to the film series and sit back and relax in the spacious Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. Tickets are $8, and $7 for students and seniors.

International Summer Film Series These films are presented by Park City Film and the Park City Library as part of the School Break Film Series at the Jim Santy Auditorium. Presented in English, they show at 6:30 p.m. each Tuesday, June 18 through August 13. Admission and popcorn are free. June 25 – Mary and the Witches’ Flower (PG) Japan

July 2 – Fox and Child (G) France

July 9 – Capture the Flag (PG) Spain/USA

July 16 – Bend it Like Beckham (PG-13) UK/Germany/USA

July 23 – March of the Penguins (G) France

July 30 – Castle in the Sky (PG) Japan

August 6 – He Named Me Malala (PG-13)

USA/United Arab Emirates

August 13 – Children’s Film Festival Seattle Shorts

For more information and a summer film schedule go to ParkCityFilm.com.

Sundance Summer Outdoors

The Sundance Institute has been presenting movies outdoors for the past 22 summers. These independent films have all been screened at the Sundance Film Festival and have been supported in an Institute program. Bring along a picnic blanket and a sweater, and watch the screen go bright as the sky goes dark. It’s a great way to spend a summer evening and watch some truly great cinema. All shows start at dusk and screen at various venues.

For a current schedule, and more information visit Sundance.org/Utah.

Basin Recreation Movies in the Park

This summer, watch the sun go down and the stars come out over the big outdoor screen at the Movie in the Park sponsored by Basin Recreation. What could be better on a summer evening than watching a great movie outdoors with your friends and family? Bring your chairs, blankets, and popcorn for these free events. And June 22 is National Backyard Campout Night, so bring along your sleeping bags. All shows start at dusk.

Schedule June 22 – Trailside Park

July 20 – Ecker Hill Middle School

August 10 – Prospector Square, Lot K Drive-in-movie $15 per person

August 23 -Trailside Park

For more information visit BasinRecreation.org.

For more stories from this edition, visit the Adventure Guide special section.