Ski-in, ski-out homes that have it all

Modern ski-in, ski-out

This six-bedroom, six-bath contemporary home was ahead of its time when it was built a couple of decades ago, and its extensive remodels have kept it up to date, with state-of-the-art appliances and amenities throughout the home.

Perhaps the best part of the home involves the fact that it's strategically situated on Deer Valley's "Last Resort" ski run, with its own ski prep room, so your guests can easily take a few runs, come in for lunch and head out again.

The 7,872 sqaure feet of this home will keep you warm and cozy wherever you settle in, with its six gas or wood-burning fireplaces and radiant heat hickory floors. The outdoor living space on the wraparound patio also contains radiant heat, so there's no need for shoveling. And, with the a ached, heated, four-plus car garage, winter temperatures will hardly faze you.

The huge wraparound deck provides in- credible views toward Park City. Six spacious suites, each with their own luxurious bath- room vanities, tubs or showers, o er plenty of room for kids, grandkids and friends. Each bedroom has a distinct, but sophisticated, personality through its décor — and even style of bed — and many include a fireplace. Nearly every bedroom offers huge views of the mountains. What's more fun than choosing a bedroom that fits your style?

The open kitchen features white cabinetry, marble and thick glass countertops, which add to the modern style, as well as Sub Zero, Asko, Dacor and Gaggenau appliances; it also has a breakfast bar to eat-and-go on the run before the li s start turning. The dining room table accommodates plenty with its 10 leather seats and long wooden table, situated in the open space of the living room and kitchen. The living room features cozy chairs and sofas, designed to spark intimate conversations.

The enormous rec room includes a pool table, several seating areas, and an expansive patio punctuated by floor-to-ceiling windows and doors. It also contains a completely decked out fitness room, a wine cellar, a home theater and more.

Tasteful art and accessories complement the home's interior. While many homes don't come turn-key, this one does, so you'll be completely ready for Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings.

6468 Silver Lake Drive, Park City $8,500,000

Summit Sotheby's International Realty

Stan Fischer, 435.602.9085 or Ben Fisher, 435.962.0192

Newly built ski-in, ski-out home with acreage

This newly built, ski-in, ski-out contemporary home sits on the slopes of Park City Mountain Resort’s Canyons Village, in the coveted Colony at White Pine Canyon. The architectural mastery of Mike Upwall and renowned builder Midway Construction designed and built this six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home, affording it views of the resort literally from every room. Because it's located on nearly six acres of aspens and pines, homeowners enjoy privacy, while still allowing for ski-in, ski-out access — in other words, it offers the absolute best of both worlds. Walls of custom glass, sleek lux finishes, energy-effcient appliances and flares of modern design define this smart home, which automates lighting, security, audio and video.

The entryway will wow you, with its dry-stacked stone, glass doors and slanted wood drive- way cover. Circular windows provide an artistic "frame" to the resort, while metal and stone merge to create stunning fireplaces throughout the home.

An open floor plan lets in plenty of light, as well as encourages socialization between the seating for eight dining room, the lounge area, a large wine rack, a nook encouraging intimate breakfasts or dinners (partially blocked by the two-sided fireplace), and the kitchen. Patio doors easily slide for outdoor living during warmer seasons. Angled windows add to the contemporary feel.

Two islands, with sinks facing the windows, delineate the kitchen. Cabinets with long, modern pulls and medium-toned wood, which matches the floor, accent top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances and white, with gray toned, countertops.

Windows from floor to ceiling characterize the master suite, along with a metal fireplace. The walk-in closet is more like a room in and of itself, with sleek, functional cabinetry, as well as a place to sit.

Strategically installed, expansive windows bring light into homeowners' and guests' bathrooms, and many guest bedrooms include fireplaces.

The ski room accommodates more than a dozen people prepping for the day, with its cushioned benches, long cubbies, and, of course, massive windows to keep everyone psyched.

The rec room includes a pool table and lounge chairs, a wide fireplace, plus an arched wall of windows. The home theater is casual but, most importantly, tiered and comfortable. The garage, complete with frosted-glass doors, holds four vehicles.

71 White Pine Canyon Road $8,250,000

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Utah Properties

Carol Agle, 435.640.0379 or Tracey Jaret, 435.901.2335

Talisker club masterpiece

Situated on the Silver Buck and Banner ski runs at Deer Valley, this home is the epitome of ski-in, ski-out. It boasts the No. 1 location — among the highest elevation — in the Village at Empire Pass, with a chairlift hanging nearly right next to the stone-terraced landscaped backyard.

The price includes the full Talisker Membership, which provides exclusive access to Deer Valley, dining experiences with unforgettable cuisine, indulgent spas, elegant clubhouses, sparkling lakes in summer, adventure guides (who lead everything from dog sledding to fly fishing) and a special kids' club.

This 4,671-square-foot home features five unique, mountain-masterful bedrooms and six bathrooms. The craftsman-style home showcases a seamless blend of stone and timber. Heated patios, covered decks, a hot tub and a fire pit allow for comfortable and maintenance-free outdoor living, even in the middle of winter.

The spacious great room features a dry- stacked fireplace, a vaulted ceiling with timber beams and huge windows to tempt you outdoors. The dining room opens to one of the patios for easy entertaining in warmer months.

Three granite countertop spaces make prepping and cooking easy for multiple chefs; the white granite accents the medium wood tones of the countertops. Floor-to-ceiling windows provide an airy feel to the kitchen, and large, cushioned chairs allow guests to mingle with cooks.

The master suite is stunning, with its vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace, artwork, and lounge sofa at the end of an eye- catching arched headboard, with windows bookmarking it. The master bath's frameless glass shower abuts a built-in, jetted tub, which adjoins an expansive his-and-her vanity.

Guest suites are equally artistic, with various bed configurations, including log bunks or an ornate leather-and-wood queen bed.

The spacious rec room allows for casual interaction, and the special playroom includes a checkerboard table and other game tables.

With all of its features, this ski-in, ski-out home offers the best in all-season recreation, outdoor living, and indoor comfort.

8731 Empire Club Drive $6,450,000

Engel & Völkers

Paul Benson, 435.640.7441