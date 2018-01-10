Sliding and riding: The best hills for tubing and sledding
January 10, 2018
These are not your dad's sledding hills. The lift-served tubing parks will leave a smile frozen to you and your family's faces.
Gorgoza Park
It's multiple-lane, lighted, lift served tubing at Gorgoza Park. You can get a lot of sliding in a short time here, just ten minutes north of Park City. Let your kids take out a mini-snowmobile around the track, or play in the snow at Fort Frosty. Kids can take one ride for $7, two hours for $20, or four hours for $30. Adults for one ride is $13, two hours for $35, and four hours for $50. It's open weekdays 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and weekends 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information visit Gorgoza.com or call 435.658.2648.
Soldier Hollow
Tube under the stars this year, with fully lighted lanes and music. This year the Soldier Hollow tubing hill has been supersized, with a magic carpet lift system, and 1,200-foot tubing lanes, the longest in Utah.
Two-hour sessions are available from December 21- January 2, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The cost is $26 for adults, 6-12 youth $24, and children 3-5 $13. Stating January 2 prices are adults $24, youth $22, and children $12. Located at the 2002 Olympic Venue in the Heber Valley.
For more information visit UtahOlympicLegacy.org.
