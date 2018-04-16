Swaner EcoCenter camps promise a summer of exploration

Is your child wild about wildlife? Do they love learning about navigating the world around them? Do you constantly find them wanting to explore the world of design and building? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then there's good news: Swaner's camps are for you!

Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter's educational summer camp programs will inspire and fascinate your child through week-long exploration and discovery about the natural world through STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). Swaner offers summer camp programs for youth entering kindergarten through 8th grade in Fall 2018. Parents should enroll their children based on what grade they will enter.

In addition to opportunities for youth entering Kindergarten through 8th grades, Swaner also provides leadership development opportunities for teens entering 9th through 12th grades during our summer camp programs.

Teens can apply to be camp counselors and help Swaner's camps run smoothly and safely! Applications are available on the Swaner website and are due May 11th.

To learn more about camp themes, visit http://www.swanerecocenter.org.

Basic information

Morning camps: 9 a.m.-noon

Recommended Stories For You

Afternoon camps: 1-4 p.m.

All day camps: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Dates, camps and costs

Kindergarten

Mud Masterpieces

July 2 & 3 *2 days* morning camp $50

EcoExplorers

July 9-13 morning camp $125

Mud Masterpieces

July 25-27 *3 days* morning camp $75

Super Samper

August 6-10 morning camp $125

EcoExplorers

August 13-17 morning camp $125

First and Second Grades

Outdoor Exploration

June 18-22 morning camp $125

Fundamental Science

June 18-22 afternoon camp $125

Nature Scene Investigators

July 9-13 afternoon camp $125

Outdoor Exploration

July 16-20 morning camp $125

Nature Creations

July 25-27 *3 days* morning camp $75

Creature Feature

July 25-27 *3 days* afternoon camp $75

Creature Feature

August 13-17 morning camp $125

Third and Fourth Grades

Wetland Warriors

June 25-29 morning camp $125

Swaner Scientists

June 25-29 afternoon camp $125

Creative Roots

July 25-27 *3 days* afternoon camp $75

Wetland Warriors

July 30-August 3 morning camp $125

Swaner Scientists

July 30-August 3 afternoon camp $125

Wilder Skills

August 6-10 morning camp $125

Swaner Fear Factor

August 6-10 afternoon camp $125

Global Explorers

August 13-17 afternoon camp $125

Fourth through Sixth Grades

Homegrown EATS

July 2 & 3 *2 days* all day camp $100

*partner camp with EATS Park City*

Sustainable Adventure

July 9-13 all day camp $275

*partner camp with Recycle Utah*

Fifth through Seventh Grades

Watershed Explorers

July 30-August 3 all day camp $250

Seventh and Eighth Grades

Counselors in Training

June 25-29 all day camp $250

Counselors in Training

July 16-20 all day camp $250

Camp Tuition Waivers for Youth with Financial Need

Tuition waivers for up to 90% camp cost are available for summer programs to youth with financial need. There are a limited number of tuition waivers, and they are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The camp registration form must be turned in via email or to the front desk at Swaner. If families are awarded a tuition waiver, they will receive notification via email or phone call. For more information or with questions, please contact Katherine Veeder at 435-797-8942 or katherine.veeder@usu.edu

Camp Tuition Discounts

Those with a family membership at the Swaner Preserve receive a 10% discount on camp registration fees. Please contact Katherine Veeder for a discount code.

Cancellation Policy

Sessions of camp canceled at least two weeks before the first day of camp will be refunded minus a $30 administrative fee per camp. Sessions of camp canceled less than two weeks prior the start of camp will be refunded — minus the $30 fee mentioned above — only if the spot can be filled from the waitlist. If the spot is not filled, refunds will not be given. No refunds are given for days missed during camp. Registrations are non-transferable.

For information, visit http://www.swanerecocenter.org.