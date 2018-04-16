Swaner EcoCenter camps promise a summer of exploration
April 16, 2018
Is your child wild about wildlife? Do they love learning about navigating the world around them? Do you constantly find them wanting to explore the world of design and building? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then there's good news: Swaner's camps are for you!
Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter's educational summer camp programs will inspire and fascinate your child through week-long exploration and discovery about the natural world through STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math). Swaner offers summer camp programs for youth entering kindergarten through 8th grade in Fall 2018. Parents should enroll their children based on what grade they will enter.
In addition to opportunities for youth entering Kindergarten through 8th grades, Swaner also provides leadership development opportunities for teens entering 9th through 12th grades during our summer camp programs.
Teens can apply to be camp counselors and help Swaner's camps run smoothly and safely! Applications are available on the Swaner website and are due May 11th.
To learn more about camp themes, visit http://www.swanerecocenter.org.
Basic information
Morning camps: 9 a.m.-noon
Afternoon camps: 1-4 p.m.
All day camps: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Dates, camps and costs
Kindergarten
Mud Masterpieces
July 2 & 3 *2 days* morning camp $50
EcoExplorers
July 9-13 morning camp $125
Mud Masterpieces
July 25-27 *3 days* morning camp $75
Super Samper
August 6-10 morning camp $125
EcoExplorers
August 13-17 morning camp $125
First and Second Grades
Outdoor Exploration
June 18-22 morning camp $125
Fundamental Science
June 18-22 afternoon camp $125
Nature Scene Investigators
July 9-13 afternoon camp $125
Outdoor Exploration
July 16-20 morning camp $125
Nature Creations
July 25-27 *3 days* morning camp $75
Creature Feature
July 25-27 *3 days* afternoon camp $75
Creature Feature
August 13-17 morning camp $125
Third and Fourth Grades
Wetland Warriors
June 25-29 morning camp $125
Swaner Scientists
June 25-29 afternoon camp $125
Creative Roots
July 25-27 *3 days* afternoon camp $75
Wetland Warriors
July 30-August 3 morning camp $125
Swaner Scientists
July 30-August 3 afternoon camp $125
Wilder Skills
August 6-10 morning camp $125
Swaner Fear Factor
August 6-10 afternoon camp $125
Global Explorers
August 13-17 afternoon camp $125
Fourth through Sixth Grades
Homegrown EATS
July 2 & 3 *2 days* all day camp $100
*partner camp with EATS Park City*
Sustainable Adventure
July 9-13 all day camp $275
*partner camp with Recycle Utah*
Fifth through Seventh Grades
Watershed Explorers
July 30-August 3 all day camp $250
Seventh and Eighth Grades
Counselors in Training
June 25-29 all day camp $250
Counselors in Training
July 16-20 all day camp $250
Camp Tuition Waivers for Youth with Financial Need
Tuition waivers for up to 90% camp cost are available for summer programs to youth with financial need. There are a limited number of tuition waivers, and they are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. The camp registration form must be turned in via email or to the front desk at Swaner. If families are awarded a tuition waiver, they will receive notification via email or phone call. For more information or with questions, please contact Katherine Veeder at 435-797-8942 or katherine.veeder@usu.edu
Camp Tuition Discounts
Those with a family membership at the Swaner Preserve receive a 10% discount on camp registration fees. Please contact Katherine Veeder for a discount code.
Cancellation Policy
Sessions of camp canceled at least two weeks before the first day of camp will be refunded minus a $30 administrative fee per camp. Sessions of camp canceled less than two weeks prior the start of camp will be refunded — minus the $30 fee mentioned above — only if the spot can be filled from the waitlist. If the spot is not filled, refunds will not be given. No refunds are given for days missed during camp. Registrations are non-transferable.
For information, visit http://www.swanerecocenter.org.
