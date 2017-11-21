The many faces of fireplaces

Like snowflakes, no two flames are quite the same — and so it is with fireplaces. Hearths have become as unique as their owners' style. Some prefer traditional, round-stone masonry, while others like dry-stacked. Still others choose glass or metal as the primary material.

From cool or redefined retro to traditional, here's a collection of fireplaces located in Park City homes to fire up your imagination regarding what's possible. We hope this pictorial sparks your imagination about ways you'd like to bring the mesmerizing art of fire into your home.