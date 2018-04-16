The National Ability Center offers summer activities for families of all abilites

The National Ability Center, located at 1000 Ability Way at Quinn's Junction, challenges campers to discover their unique abilities while making lasting friendships and social connections. Our adaptive recreation camp activities encourage participants to build relationships, strengthen physical agility and develop recreational skills while having the time of their life.

Discovery Day Camps

The following Discovery Day Camps are offered throughout the summer.

Discovery Camps are available for youth ages 8–18 with physical disabilities (Pathfinders), intellectual disabilities (Crusaders) and Autism Spectrum Disorders (Adventurers). Other Discovery Camps include Intro to Camp (ages 6-8) and Siblings Camp, where brothers and sisters have an opportunity to experience everything camp has to offer together. Discovery Camps are primarily day camps, with a few overnight experiences included during specific weeks.

Crusaders Overnight Camp

Offered in the summer for teens and young adults with intellectual disabilities. Campers stay in our lodge or a nearby accessible campground and enjoy activities such as horseback riding, water sports, an evening concert and more. This camp focuses on recreational skills and socializing while developing life skills and independence.

Adventurers intro to Overnight Camp

Practice what it will be like to stay overnight before a one night stay in the Lodge at the National Ability Center. For campers on the autism spectrum, ages 18 and older.

Camp Ultimate (Adventurers and Crusaders)

For campers with autism, cognitive or developmental disabilities who have been to the National Ability Center before. Off-site activities designed for teens and young adults. Ages 18 and older.

Kids Rock the World Discovery Camp

This three-day camp is tailored to youth ages 11–16 with diabetes. Activities are structured for youth with diabetes to discover their abilities in a safe environment. Campers may have the opportunity to enjoy paddle sports, horseback riding, climbing walls and more.

Siblings Intro to Camp

A great opportunity to "try out" camp for the first time. Geared toward younger campers, ages 6–8, Intro to Camp includes age-appropriate activities, offered in a safe and comfortable environment. We encourage campers to bring their siblings along to join in on the fun.

Sibling Camp

Sibling Camps offer all the benefits of inclusiveness while ensuring campers feel welcome and successful. This camp is a great opportunity for a sibling to participate side-by-side with a brother or sister with a disability.

Camp Giddy Up

Camp Giddy Up is for individuals of all abilities ages 8 – 18 who are interested in a horsemanship-focused camp designed to facilitate shared experiences for people both with and without disabilities. Campers will start the day with grooming, riding and barn activities in the morning and then enjoy a variety of outdoor recreational activities in the afternoon. This is a great opportunity to learn more about horses and riding while making new friends.

Camp X-treme

This is an outdoor overnight camp for teens with physical disabilities. Campers will camp in a fully accessible yurt and get to enjoy the great outdoors. This week-long overnight camp is packed with fun and adventure.

Action Camps

Action Camp Overnight for ages 12-18 are designed to support the development of youth and athletes who have physical disabilities or visual impairments. Campers will enjoy Paralympic activities and sports training with our staff, as well as mentorship from emerging Paralympic athletes. Season-specific activities include paddle sports, cycling, challenge course, indoor climbing wall, waterskiing/wakeboarding, and adaptive skiing/snowboarding.

Family Activities

Throughout the spring and summer, there will be featured family inclusive activities including Mighty Mother's Day, Father's Day, and Family Moonlight Challenge Course activities. These programs are inclusive for the whole family to recreate together. Activities may include indoor climbing, archery, challenge course, and cycling.

The National Ability Center empowers individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem, confidence and lifetime skills through sport, recreation and educational programs. It is one of the largest community programs in the country that provides sports and recreational opportunities for individuals with disabilities.

The National Ability Center is recognized as a chapter of Disabled Sports USA and a Gold Level US Paralympic Sports Club and a Premier Accredited Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH) center. World-class facilities and program excellence have also elevated the National Ability Center to be a premier provider.

The National Ability Center is committed to empowering individuals of all abilities through sport, recreation and educational programming and provides more than 36,000 experiences each year. http://www.discovernac.org.