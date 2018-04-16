Utah Olympic Park heats up the summer

Utah Olympic Park Summer Sport Programs offer an array of activities for the youth.

FUNdamentals Sport Camps

The Utah Olympic Park's FUNdamentals Sport Camps offer an unmatched multi-sport experience designed for youngsters ages 7 to 10 years old. The camp is designed around a fun dynamic environment that includes a physical education class each morning that re-force agility, balance, coordination and general movement skills.

Each week is focused… around an introduction to a new sport. Depending on the week participants will spend two one and a half hour introductory lessons on golf, tennis, swimming, water polo, skating and more. In addition to the featured sport of the week, youngsters will participate in gymnastics, skate boarding, and an art class. Best of all, each camp session provides an opportunity to try freestyle skiing skills into the Spence Eccles Olympic Freestyle Pool.

Dates: June 19-22, golf; June 26-29, sailing; July 10-13, tennis; July 17-20, swimming; July 31-3, sailing; Aug. 7—10, water polo.

G-Force Combine

G-Force Combine is the development program for bobsled and skeleton. The Combine we offer will consist of a modified combine. The events are sprints (15m, 30m, 45 m and Flying 30m), underhand shot toss and broad jump.

Ages: 13 and older for skeleton and 15 and older for bobsled

Dates: June 2, Aug. 10, Sept. 22

For information, visit http://www.utaholympiclegacy.org.