Where to go if you need a good read

Park City Library

The Park City Library is a community gem. Newly renovated in the old Carl Winters High School, it's a multi-level, 20,000 square foot celebration of books, film and computers. There are reading cubbies, computer areas, a video and sound studio, 3D printing facility, magazine reading room and kids area. It's a great place to spend a snowy afternoon.

They also offer weekly children's programs, such as Baby and Me, 3D Printer Pen Hour, Lego Club, and Toddler Time, as well as special programs such as Digital Circuit Training, and Improv at the Library. There's a computer club, Adobe InDesign class, and even a Minecraft Club. Partnering with the Park City Film Series, the library presents the Books 2 Movies, Foreign Cinema for Kids and other free films.

Schedule

Books2Movies Series

January 6 Hidden Figures

February 3 Emma

Foreign Cinema for Kids

January 13, and February 10 4 p.m.

Park City's 2002 Olympic Experience

February 5 7 p.m. With Myles Rademan

For more information, class and event schedules, visit ParkCityLibrary.org.

Summit County Libraries

Three branches of the Summit County Library serve the community, in the Sheldon Richins building at Kimball Junction, Coalville Public Library, and the brand-new Kamas Branch facility. A bookmobile still serves scattered areas within the county as well.

All branches provide free Wi-Fi and public computer access. Temporary residents can get a library card for a $25 refundable deposit. The Kimball Junction and Kamas Branch libraries host preschool Storytime hours, Baby Rhyme Time, Bookclubs, and a Mother-Daughter Book Group among other events.

For more information visit TheSummitCountyLibrary.org.