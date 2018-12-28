Wildlife in our midst

While Park City isn't quite Yellowstone, there's plenty of wildlife watching to be done here. You might catch sight of a deer, moose, elk, coyote, eagle, and many more on the mountain. It can be a trip bonus, but remember that these are still wild animals, and you need to respect them and give them some room. In fact it's not at all unusual to see a moose wandering down Park City's Main Street, or munching on some pricey landscaping as the temperatures drop. They're beautiful, majestic, but not all that friendly. There are others out there it's best to avoid as well, including skunks, badgers, porcupines, cougars, and foxes. Grab your binoculars or spotting scope and watch the bald eagles fishing for their breakfasts along the Weber and Provo rivers, or catch a sight of herds of elk grazing along the barren ridges.

Here are a few pointers from Wild Aware Utah, a local educational program that will let you go back home with photographs, not bruises.