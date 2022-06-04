Wines for too-hot-to-cook summer nights

by Kirsten Fox

I love time on my deck during the summer, and these are some of the wines I enjoy when the air is still, it’s hot even in the shade, and I’m debating once again whether I should install air conditioning.

A Vinho Verde from Portugal Broadbent Vinho Verde, Vinho Verde, Portugal, $12 Vinho

Verde is slightly effervescent, so while it’s not as bubbly as sparkling wine, it is super refreshing, low in alcohol, and light on your palate. The flavor profile is citrusy, a bit of melon and some high acidity …like a nice crisp lemonade that someone added some bubbles to. This is the perfect alternative to a gin and tonic, especially if there’s seafood on the menu.

A Rosé from Park City Old Town Cellars Rosé, Park City, Utah, $19

The latest rosé blend from Old Town Cellars reminds me of

one of your cool friends …the one who is super easygoing, has a quick wit, and is a little mischievous. It is made from 98% Pinot Gris from Oregon, plus (and here’s the tricky part) 2% Tempranillo from Washington that’s been aged in old whiskey barrels. You get citrus, a little floral, and that

cool hint of smoke on the finish.

Beaujolais from France Stephane Aviron Moulin-A-Vent Vieilles Vignes, Moulin-A-Vent, Beaujolais, France, $25

One of the lightest, food-friendly red wines, Cru Beaujolais (a more complex, serious wine than Nouveaux Beaujolais) is even better a little bit chilled. Why chill a red? Besides the fact that it will be nicer to drink in the heat, when you chill red wines, it amplifies your perception of the tannins, that grippy, cat-tongue feel in your mouth. With flavors that range from red cherries to strawberry, you get a cool summer wine with enough grit to stand up to the take-out food you’re ordering to avoid the kitchen.



Kirsten Fox is the executive sommelier at the Fox School of Wine in Park City.



