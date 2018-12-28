Winter Sports

Events

Silver to Slopes historic mining tour

Discover Park City's rich mining and skiing heritage. This is a free, guided ski tour, and you'll see hidden relics, historic mining buildings and hear stories from the past. You should be at least an intermediate level skier or rider. Tours depart daily, and meet at the Trail Map near the top of Bonanza Lift at Park City Mountain every day at 10 a.m. You'll even get a free pin afterwards.

Snowfest celebration

For 16 days Park City Mountain celebrates the holidays with their annual Snowfest Celebration. It's a festival of live music, entertainers, fireworks, a torchlight parade, and, of course, a visit from Santa as he descends the Town Lift. December 22-January 6

Spring Grüv celebration

Spring Break just wouldn't be the same without the Spring Grüv Celebration at Canyons Village. There are concerts and the exhilarating Pond Skimming Contest. It's a party. March 23-April 7

Weekly Weekend live music

Take a break after your day on the hill with après ski music at Park City Mountain on Friday through Sunday, at either Legends until the end of February, and on the PayDay Deck in March. At Canyons Village head to the Umbrella Bar Deck Friday through Sunday from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. for tunes, food, and fun.

Saturday S’mores at the Umbrella Bar and Park City Mountain

Show up for free s'mores at the Umbrella Bar Deck at Canyons Village fire pits every Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. Sundays, head over to the Eagle Statue at Park City Mountain at the same time.

Avalanche dog meet & greet at the Canyons Village Forum

Take a minute to get acquainted with these highly-trained rescue dogs, and ask them, or their handlers, what it's like to keep skiers safe. Fridays at the Canyons Village Forum, and Saturdays at the Park City Summit House.

Recommended Stories For You