Work up a sweat and explore Summit County on cross-country skis

Park Record file photoIf you'd like to get away from the lift lines and take time away to stop and smell the snowflakes, then grab some cross-country skis, or snowshoes and get out on the snow. It's quiet, inexpensive and you'll reconnect with nature. It's also a good workout.

Basin Recreation Trails

There are a lot of trails to choose from around Park City. Basin Recreation maintains more than 25 kilometers of winter trails, stretching from Kimball Junction to Park City.

For more information visit BasinRecreation.org.

Beaver Creek Ski Trail

Just fifteen miles east of Park City in the Uinta Mountains, this six-mile-long cross-country ski trail is groomed through an aspen and pine forest. It's a great place for families and beginners, with a number of side trails. It's restricted to non-motorized travel, and dogs are welcome on odd-numbered days only. While the trail itself is free to use, there is a three-day, $6 pass to allow parking along the Mirror Lake Highway at the access points.

For more information call the Kamas Ranger District at 435.783.4338 for more information.

North Fork Provo River Trail

At the eastern end of the Beaver Creek trail along the Mirror Lake Highway (S.R. 150), a large U.S. Forest Service parking lot serves snowmobilers and skiers. The North Fork trail is generally flat and easy and enters a canyon a few miles up the trail. You can opt to loop back on the opposite side of the river, and ski back down the west side to the highway. You will need a forest pass, described in the Beaver Creek Ski Trail above.

Mountain Dell

The Mountain Dell ski track at Mountain Dell Golf Course is in Parley's Canyon, between Salt Lake City and Park City. There are five loops, and trails range from challenging to easy. Day use fees are $7, and season passes are available. Since this is a watershed, no dogs are allowed.

For more information visit UtahNordic.com.

Mountain Trails Foundation

The nonprofit Mountain Trails Foundation frequently grooms about 25 kilometers of trails in Round Valley (on the northeast border of Park City), and between 10 and 20 kilometers of the iconic Rail Trail, beginning off of Bonanza Drive and eventually connecting to the Round Valley trails.

Online maps and more information can be found at MountainTrails.org.

White Pine Touring Nordic Center

White Pine Touring operates a 20+ km cross-country ski center in the heart of Park City. Enjoy the spectacular mountain views along one of three groomed loops. With 3k, 5k and 10k+ loops, they are perfect for the beginner, intermediate and advanced classic or skate skier. Heated underground parking, passes, equipment and lessons are all offered on site. Nordic Center hours are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the center is at Park Ave. & Thaynes Canyon Drive.

For more information visit WhitePineTouring.com or call 435.649.6249.