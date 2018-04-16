Young riders promotes etiquette

The Young Riders recreational program is dedicated to the promotion of mountain biking, for kids ages 5 to 14, through a series of fun, safe and developmentally rewarding rides.

Qualified instruction, training and coaching allows for a logical progression of aptitude and the pursuit of individual goals for the beginner to advanced rider. Technical skills, responsible riding, proper trail etiquette, and respect for the environment as well as for self and others, are impressed to ensure a future generation of respectful riders.

The successive training will prepare participants to challenge themselves as individuals through sport and enjoy all the advantages and inspirations that participation will afford them, now and through their future.

The Young Riders Recreation program, takes place every summer usually, the second week in June through the third week in August. The program has a myriad of classes available for children, ages 5 to 14 years old and all ability levels. (Please no children still riding with training wheels).

The Young Riders program consists of two main categories of classes from which you may select.

Once a week program all summer (10 classes)

Recommended Stories For You

These courses offer 10 rides, one per week, from June 11-August 19th. Levels include Pee wee, Beginner, Intermediate, Advanced, Adventure, and Downhill.

Week Long Camps (14 camps)

These camps offer five rides — each day Monday-Friday for one week — and are available for visiting families or for participants who cannot commit to a full summer of classes. These camps target the Pee wee, Beginner and Intermediate (and Advanced- Delete) level riders ages 5 to 14. 18 camps are available throughout the summer.

Visit, http://www.youngriders.com for more information.