Your guide to golfing Summit County

This story is found in the summer 2019 edition of Park City Adventure Guide.

Golfing at high altitude in the summer is great. It’s not too humid, and the ball flies forever, it seems. The views never stop on the links here in Park City, and there are some remarkable public and private courses.

So, beat the heat, breathe in the clean air, and get your game on.

Public Golf

Canyons Golf

4000 Canyon Resort Drive Canyons Village. 435-615-4728. ParkCityMountain.com.

This 97 acre, 6,246-yard, par 70 course winds through the heart of the Canyons Village. Try your luck and skill with $95 for 18 holes, or as little as $80 for military and seniors. You can also buy a full or limited season pass.

Crater Springs Golf Course at Homestead

700 Homestead Drive, Midway. 866-931-3097. CraterSpringsGolf.com.

This 6,967-yard, par 72 course lets players look down into the beautiful Heber Valley, and up towards the towering Wasatch Range. Afterwards get the kinks out of the links with a swim, or scuba dive, in the unique natural hot spring crater. Rates range from a low of $45 to $55 for peak times, with carts. They even have a nine-hole daily special for just $17.

Park City Golf Club

1541 Thaynes Canyon Drive, Park City. 435-615-5800. ParkCity.org.

This is one of the premiere public golf courses in the area, and for good reason. Along with the trees, streams and lakes the views of the mountains are stupendous. The 18th hole is one of Utah’s classic finishing holes on this 6,800-yard, par 72 course. There is an eight-station driving range, putting green, and two practice greens too. It’s also the state’s most popular course by rounds played, and is very affordable: As a Utah resident, it’s only $46 if you walk for 18 holes, or $61 with a cart.

The Outlaw Golf Club at Hideout Canyon

10725 N Hideout Trail, Jordanelle. 435-901-4227. HideoutCanyon.com.

This 9-hole public course looks across the Jordanelle Reservoir toward Deer Valley and the snowy heights of Mount Timpanogos. There are par threes and fours in a beautiful, quiet setting that is ideal for families and beginners. Rates start at $25, and add $10 for a cart.

Promontory Ranch Club – Pete Dye

8417 C N Ranch Club Trail, Park City. 435-333-4218. PromontoryClub.com.

Although primarily a private course, the Promontory Ranch Club’s Pete Dye course is open to the public. It was named as Golf Inc. Magazine’s Golf Development of the Year in 2003, and for good reason. The 72-par is family friendly with large greens and a full service clubhouse at the 19th hole.

Soldier Hollow

1370 West Soldier Hollow Lane, Midway. 435-654-7442. SoldierHollowgolf.com.

Choose from two courses here at the site of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games cross-country skiing events. The Gold course is challenging at a higher altitude; a 7,598-yard par 72 and $50 for the general public. The Silver course is more friendly and gentle: a par 72 of 7,719 yards. It’s a bargain at $45 with a shared cart. Seniors pay $40, and juniors $18.

Wasatch Mountain State Park

975 West Golf Course Drive Midway. 435-654-0532. WasatchGolfCourse.com.

Choose from two 18-hole courses at Wasatch State Park. There’s the rugged Mountain Course (par72 and 6,942 yards), where you might hit a birdie while watching wild turkeys in the woods and may see moose crossing the fairways, and the Lake Course (par 72 and 6,459 yards), which is a bit more forgiving. Golf Digest called the Mountain Course one of its “Best Places to Play.” It’s $50 with a shared cart. Seniors pay $5, and juniors $18.

Private Golf

Glenwild Golf Club

This Tom Fazio-designed course has been ranked #1 in Utah for 6 years. Its 39,000 square-foot clubhouse has a spa, fitness center, and pool area. 435.615.9966

Jeremy Ranch Golf & Country Club

This private course is nestled in Upper East Canyon is as challenging as it is beautiful. 435.649.2700

Park Meadows Golf Club

Located in the town of Park City, and designed by Jack Nicklaus, this private club is unsurpassed in the area. 435.649.2460

Promontory Club

Choose from the Jack Nicklaus Painted Valley Course or Pete Dye Canyon Course on this private golf resort. 435.333.4000

Red Ledges Golf Club

A lovely private course in an incredible setting in the Heber Valley. • 877.733.5334

Tuhaye Golf Club

Mark O’Meara designed this 18-hole, Par 72 golf course in the middle of the mountains. • 435.333.3636

Victory Ranch Golf Club

Reese Jones designed this 18-hole, Par 72 course with great views of the mountains and Provo River. 435.785.5030

