Spring flooding preparations are underway across Summit County
Residents can collect a pre-filled sandbag or fill one independently at several locations
The County Courthouse has started making preparations for spring flooding as the snowmelt season nears.
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said he knows flooding will occur as a result of this winter’s historic snowpack, it’s just a matter of when and where. While there are areas of heightened concern, such as near the Weber River or the Smith and Morehouse Reservoir, all residents are encouraged to be prepared for flooding before it happens.
North Summit Fire District firefighters last month helped officials prepare by filling sandbags at the Coalville City Public Works building. Chief Ben Nielson said crews would be there to make pre-filled sandbags each shift until the risk of flooding decreases.
The East Side firefighters have also been participating in pump training in preparation for spring flooding. Nielson said the Fire District also has a quick-response trailer filled with sandbags and trash pumps to help remove flood water in homes or businesses, if needed.
The Park City Fire District recommends residents create an evacuation plan to prepare themselves for what to do should a flood occur. They should also have an emergency supply kit with enough supplies to last for at least 72 hours. Homeowners should also consider purchasing flood insurance.
Summit County residents can collect a pre-filled sandbag or fill one independently at several locations, including the public works buildings in Coalville, Kamas, Francis, and Park City, as well as the Henefer Town Hall and the Oakley City Recreation Complex.
Visit summitcounty.org/flooding for more information.
