St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights concert series lands new home

After weeks of speculation, the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Summer Concert Series will have a new home — if Park City agrees.

If all goes according to plan, the concerts this year will be held at Quinn’s Field near the Quinn’s Junctions Sports Complex, said Teri Orr, executive director of the Park City Institute, which puts on the popular concert series.

"We are able to tell you now that about an hour ago, we got a text that, upon city approval, which will probably include a public hearing on May 3, we will have the concerts this year at Quinns Fields," Orr said during the concert series’ announcement party at the Blind Dog restaurant on Wednesday. "It will be a whole summer of a lot of fun and a whole different take than what we've done before."

Part of the never-been-done before aspect will include bringing in a stage for each concert.

"We'll have to rent or build one every time, and that will be expensive," Orr said. "We are still exploring how we'll do that."

This year's series will mark the Park City Institute's 15th outdoor summer season.

"This is great because we didn't know if we would be presenting a summer season,:" Orr said. "We were very surprised to find out in December that we weren't going back to (Deer Valley Resort's Snow Park Amphitheater)."

The Park City Institute announced in March that Deer Valley Resort, which had hosted the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights summer concerts for 14 years, decided not to renew it’s contract with the series. Deer Valley will instead produce its own concert series. Deer Valley notified the Institute in mid-December, and the nonprofit had been trying to find a new home for the shows for months.

"We had a good run there for 14 years, but this was certainly something we didn't see coming," Orr said as she prepared to announce the new season's lineup. "We are so fortunate that the performers and their agents have agreed to be so flexible."

The confirmed 2018 St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights schedule is as follows:

July:

July 3 — Los Lonely Boys

July 13 — Grace Potter

July 23 — Chris Blue

August:

Aug. 4 — Lucia Micarelli and Joshua Roman

Aug. 10 — TBA

Aug. 11 — Don Felder

Aug. 16 — Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers

Aug. 24 — The Wallflowers

September:

Sept. 2 — "Nashville" Cafe, featuring musicians from the TV show "Nashville"

Tickets will go on sale soon. For information, visit http://www.bigstarsbrightnightsconcerts.org.