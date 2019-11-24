Starting next month, bus service will extend to Summit Park, serving Woodward Park City and the growing neighborhood

The Yellow No. 5 will resume service, an express line that runs from Prospector to Deer Valley and stops downtown. Burningham added that line is a candidate to be extended to the proposed park-and-ride planned near Quinn’s Junction.

That comes with changes to the Homestead and Dial-a-Ride routes. He said Park City Transit is also looking at an app for on-demand service.

Park City Transit service planner Burningham said it would take a half hour to get from the hospital to the Old Town transit center.

On Dec. 6, the Red No. 1 bus will extend to Quinn’s Junction and the Park City Hospital, modifying the route through Prospector Square. The bus will stop in Prospector before heading out to the hospital and will stop again in the neighborhood on the way back.

Some winter service changes will begin Nov. 25, including the Park City — Salt Lake City connect bus starting weekend service and early-morning and late-night service running citywide, extending service from 5:53 a.m. to 2:20 a.m.

Starting Dec. 6, public mass transit lines will serve Summit Park for the first time.

The Pink No. 7 bus line normally terminates at the Jeremy Ranch park-and-ride, but after a recent route change approved by the Park City Council, it will instead continue on Interstate 80 and head to the Summit Park exit, where it will serve the new Woodward Park City action sports camp and the growing neighborhood west of the Snyderville Basin.

Summit Park resident and homeowners association member Mike Quinones said the move has been a long time coming, but there are some concerns in the community.

“(This) is great — we’ve been asking for this for years as I can remember,” Quinones said. “I wish it was here years ago when my kids were younger, not driving — (they) could’ve ridden down to the station, thrown their bikes on the bus and headed downtown.”

But he added neighbors aren’t sure where people will be able to park that’s near a bus stop or where they’ll be able to wait for the bus.

“They’re sending a bus up here but there’s really no place for people to, No. 1, park, if they want to go into town and drive in to the pickup spot, and No. 2, there’s really no established point of pickup,” he said.

Park City Transit service planner Scott Burningham said the bus stops will be temporary for now — “signs in buckets,” as he described them — but he anticipates more permanent structures after this winter once Park City Transit has had the opportunity to look at ridership data and determine which stops are the most used.

“We’re definitely getting the stops more permanent after this winter, (but we’re) not going to be able to get into that now,” Burningham said. He added that it’s too early to detail specifics about what kind of bus stops will be installed, but he anticipates working with Summit County and putting in concrete landing pads and possibly shelters after the ground thaws in the spring. He said ridership numbers will dictate where and how the investments are made.

For now, the buses will stop on the shoulder of the road, as some do in Park City.

The service extension started to make sense with the increased demand anticipated to come from the new Woodward sports development, Burningham said.

“There are a lot of residents of Summit Park that want some service — it’s been on our radar for a while,” Burningham said. “Once Woodward announced it would be out there, we started looking at what that would do for ridership.”

Burningham said it would take 18 minutes to get from Summit Park to the Kimball Junction transit center, and after a transfer, another 15 to 20 minutes to get to Main Street.

The route takes the bus from the Summit Park exit on I-80 to the Shell gas station on Aspen Drive, where Burningham said there would be a stop. The bus would then run east on Aspen Drive, which runs parallel to the interstate, stopping at the intersection of Aspen Road and Kilby Road. The bus would continue on Kilby, stopping seven times on the road, including at the Weilenmann School of Discovery and Woodward Park City.

The extension is anticipated to cost $158,000 in maintenance and fuel costs annually, but will not require adding additional buses.

Quinones reported that, at a recent HOA meeting that discussed the added bus service, some residents felt that transit officials had “put the cart before the horse” in adding service before installing infrastructure to support it.

Neighbors also worried about parking, traffic problems and people milling around in their front yards waiting for the bus. But he added that the neighbors have faith officials will figure things out, and for the most part, “people are really receptive to it.”

He said the neighborhood is plagued by traffic problems that make going skiing a pain, and the bus might help alleviate that. And as the neighborhood continues to grow, and young families move in, he anticipates the service will be well used.

“Every other month there’s a new house going in,” Quinones said. “I think it’s going to be well accepted and used a lot more than anticipated. It’s a great advantage for people with young kids, for people to go skiing.”