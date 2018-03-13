Starting Wednesday, The Park Record will introduce site metering

As Park City and Summit County's newspaper, we strive to provide relevant, timely and trusted information, and in doing so, strengthen the communities we report on. We also strive to make sure that we innovate in our field and keep up with the times amid the changing landscape of journalism.

As you head to parkrecord.com beginning Wednesday, March 14, you might notice something different. We are making a change to our website — a change we want to inform you of and open up a conversation about for any questions you might have.

Here's what will be different: After reading three articles on our website within a 30 day period, you'll be asked to give us your email in order to continue reading. Content on parkrecord.com will continue to be free — but we are asking for some basic information to add to a database managed by The Park Record.

The data will be used internally only — we will not sell it. It will be used for newsletters, email blasts and more from us.

If you are a current subscriber to The Park Record and the pop-up appears on your screen, all you'll need to do is log in to our website with the username and password you already have. If you're not a subscriber, you'll need to register your email with us in order to continue reading beyond three articles.

Once registered, you will not have to log in again every time you visit the site. But if you're reading from a different device, clear your browsing history or internet cookies, you might have to sign in again to avoid the pop up.

You may choose to not register with us. If you choose not to, you will have access to three articles. You will encounter the pop-up until 30 days from when you finished the third article. After 30 days, you will have another three articles to read before the pop-up occurs again.

You will have the option to register with us at any time.

Thank you for your continued support of our work. Please don't hesitate to reach out to us with any questions. You may call our offices at 435-649-9014 or email our circulation manager, Lacy Brundy, at circulation@parkrecord.com.