State Forester: No Pioneer Day fireworks in unincorporated Summit County
The state forester has banned the use of fireworks in unincorporated Summit County for the upcoming Pioneer Day holiday as dry, hot weather has increased the risk of wildfire to an unacceptable level.
“Due to current and forecasted weather conditions coupled with the extremely dry vegetation conditions in northeastern Utah, the State Forester, in consultation with the county (council) of the affected area, has determined that measures must be taken to prevent the ignition of forest and rangeland fires,” State Forester Brian Cottam wrote in an order effective July 20.
The ban will remain in place through Nov. 30.
Though the authority rests with the state official, local fire officials say they work closely and advise the forester on the decision and had indicated they would seek a ban when it became clear the weather warranted it.
The ban does not cover private land inside of municipal limits, but cities and towns often follow the county’s lead.
Organized fireworks shows that have a license granted by the state fire marshal and a permit from the local jurisdiction may still occur.
Violation of the order is punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $1,000. It will be the responsibility of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office to enforce the order.
