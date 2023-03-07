State Legislature strips land-use authority from Park City; city decries ‘overreach’

Park City Mayor Nann Worel in her state of the city speech Monday, shown, said the state Legislature had gone too far in taking away the city’s ability to regulate fractional-ownership homes.

David Jackson/Park Record

The Utah Legislature has passed a bill that bars municipalities and counties from limiting where co-owned vacation homes can be located, undoing a Park City ordinance designed to protect primarily single-family residential neighborhoods.

Mayor Nann Worel describes the approval of Senate Bill 271 — which prohibits the enactment or enforcement of a land use ordinance that regulates “fractional ownership” homes differently from other residential units or punishing anyone from owning or using the homes — as an overreach.

“Threats to land use authority from the state Legislature are real and something we will continue to fight hard,” Worel said Monday in a State of Park City address.

She added the city is still sorting through the legislation.

S.B. 271’s passage was not a total defeat for Park City and other opponents of the measure. Before lawmakers voted Friday on the bill, a substitute measure was proposed that would have permitted Matthew Prince, the billionaire founder of cybersecurity company Cloudflare, to expand his home on Treasure Hill land beyond what is allowed under current restrictions and without getting city approval.

That substitute bill was rejected by the state House on a 30-42 vote on Friday, the last day of the legislative session. The original bill, which was approved earlier by the state Senate, passed 56-16.

“Unbelievably, in this session, targeted legislation came forth when one of the wealthiest individuals in Utah tried to use legislative action to sidestep our local process for building a home,” Worel said in her speech.

The mayor said she had insisted Prince go through the local planning process “in a fair and transparent manner,” like all other residents. The vote on the substitute bill was a victory for all Park City residents, she said.

Under the co-ownership model, companies sell “fractions” of dwellings in the form of one-half to one-eighth shares, including within primary residential neighborhoods. Some owners buy more than one share in a property, which is used for vacations.

The Park City Council in October approved amendments to the municipal Land Management Code allowing the units in zoning districts that permit timeshares and private residence clubs, except for subdivisions that have petitioned the municipality to prohibit nightly rentals. The ordinance added a new fractional dwelling unit use to the code and covered all types including co-owned single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes, and multi-unit residences.

Sen. Michael McKell, R-Spanish Fork, the bill’s sponsor, told The Park Record that people have a constitutional right to acquire a property.

Cities and counties still can enact regulations governing fractional ownership homes, such as noise ordinances and landscape regulations, as long as they are imposed on all residents equally, according to McKell. S.B. 271 also allows homeowner associations to adopt rules governing the units.

“This bill does, however, make it clear that cities cannot regulate who may own a home,” McKell said.

In a debate Friday before the vote, Rep. Mike Kohler, R-Midway, said a lot of communities do not oppose fractional ownership homes that are located near resorts.

However, residents do not want the units in neighborhoods that primarily have single-family homes, he said. The vacation homes become transient homes, with people moving in and out constantly, and noise sometimes becomes a problem, Kohler said.

“Whenever the state gets involved in local zoning, it’s a problem,” he said.

Austin Allison, CEO and co-founder of Pacaso, a San Francisco-based company that has 10 fractional ownership homes in Park City, said this is the first time state legislators have passed co-ownership legislation, but it won’t be the last.

“We are grateful to the Utah legislature for recognizing the value and legality of co-ownership,” Allison said in a written statement. “This bill reaffirms that individuals, friends, and families have the right to co-own and enjoy a home together without interference.”

The company buys luxury properties, sells the shares and acts as the property manager for a monthly fee paid by the owners. Pacaso does not retain ownership in a home after it’s sold. Other companies might have different models.

Community members have expressed concerns about turnover at the residences, their upkeep and the impact of the fractional homes on the quality of life in their neighborhood.

The Pacaso website says its policies prohibit rentals and large events and the owners are invested in their home and take care of their property.

Pacaso spokesperson Chrissy Bruchey said co-ownership has been used by friends, families and individuals to own real estate for generations.

“We look forward to working in close partnership with other states to adopt similar legislation,” she said. “State legislation provides consistency and immediacy to make the benefits of co-ownership more accessible to more people and communities sooner.”

Pacaso has run into resistance in some places. The company is suing the city of St. Helena, California, in U.S. District Court over the municipality’s classification of its fractional ownership homes as timeshares, which have been banned. With a timeshare, people buy the right to use a property for a certain amount of time. Pacaso says its homes do not fall under that definition because of their shared ownership. The suit is scheduled to go to trial on Jan. 8, 2024.

In her address, Worel also cited Senate Bill 84, which is so narrowly written that Summit County is the only county that falls under it. The measure, which has been passed by the Legislature, could force the county to approve a proposed Dakota Pacific Real Estate project at the Park City Tech Center.

An existing contract limits what can be built at the Kimball Junction site to mostly tech-related buildings but the bill amends provisions related to Housing and Transit Reinvestment zones that would give a landowner within one-third mile of a transit hub in a third-class county — one with a population of at least 40,000 but less than 175,000 — the right to build at least 39 dwelling units per acre on the property.

“Dakota Pacific, as we all know, was a loss for Summit County,” Worel said. “While it wasn’t our jurisdiction, we are all residents of Summit County and it’s another prime example of legislative overreach during the session.”