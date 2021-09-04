 Statue honoring late Park City mining legend Rich Martinez to be unveiled on Miners Day | ParkRecord.com
Statue honoring late Park City mining legend Rich Martinez to be unveiled on Miners Day

Park Record Staff
  

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

A bronze statue of the late Rich Martinez was recently erected at the Treasure Hill trailhead along Lowell Avenue. Martinez, who died in 2017, was a fifth-generation miner and lifelong Parkite who in his later years came to embody Park City’s mining heritage. A community celebration honoring Martinez and commemorating the preservation of the Treasure hillside is scheduled at the trailhead on Miners Day at 3 p.m.

News
