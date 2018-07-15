Stein Eriksen Lodge adds pool, game room to attract new guests

Owners of the Stein Eriksen Lodge are proud of its heritage as one of the oldest lodges in Park City, but they also know that all those years require maintenance.

The lodge is currently undergoing a $14 million expansion that includes a new pool, outdoor deck, entertainment room and coffee bar. The renovations, which began in June of 2017, are expected to be completed by mid-September.

Jessica Turner, marketing manager of the Stein Collection, said that the update is meant to help the lodge remain "relevant and current" and attract a younger generation of visitors.

The 3,500-square-foot entertainment room, titled Champions Club, includes arcade games and a restaurant, so guests will be able to participate in different activities than what has typically been offered. The theater room, which is now open, will show sports events and family movies on weekend evenings.

"We typically look at what is going to be captivating and keep people on property and provide a new amenity that they would go off property for," she said.

An outdoor family pool is also being added to the lodge, in addition to an outdoor plaza with fire pits. Immediately above the plaza, the upper deck was expanded to allow for more outdoor seating. Wood floors were replaced on the deck as well.

Guests will also be able to easily access the new ski-in, ski-out coffee shop called First Tracks Kaffe, which is located near the former owner's entrance. Stein Eriksen Sport and the ski locker rooms expanded by about 400 square feet.