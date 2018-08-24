Strike force investigation in Summit County yields four arrests

A three-month investigation in Summit and Wasatch counties by the Utah Attorney General Office’s SECURE Strikeforce resulted in the arrests of four undocumented residents Friday, Attorney General Sean Reyes announced.

A press release stated investigators believe the four suspects were involved in identity theft, possession of fraudulent government documents and dealing drugs. They have been charged with a total of 17 felonies and one class A misdemeanor.

Law enforcement officials carried out two search warrants related to the case Friday, resulting in the seizure of 17 fraudulent government documents along with methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, according to the release. The suspects were detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Park City Police Department and Summit County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the operation, along with several other agencies, the release states.

The SECURE Strikeforce operates under the attorney general and investigates crimes by undocumented residents.