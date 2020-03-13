Summit County announces two more local COVID-19 cases, bringing total to four

People concerned about whether they have COVID-19 are advised to call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707.

The Summit County Health Department today announced the county’s third and fourth cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

Both patients are adult males younger than 60 and are out-of-state visitors. The two individuals did not travel to Summit County together. Both exhibited mild symptoms.

The Summit County Health Department is working to identify and contact anyone who may have been in close contact with the confirmed cases. These individuals will be monitored by public health professionals for symptoms related to COVID-19. Public health precautions have been implemented to protect the community based on Utah Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control recommendations.

In addition to the two cases announced today, Summit County’s previous cases included one resident, an adult male younger than 60, and an out-of-state visitor, an adult male younger than 60. Both individuals are self-isolating at undisclosed locations and have mild symptoms.

Beginning the week of March 16, the Summit County Health Department will limit confirmed case announcements to weekly updates released every Tuesday before 12 p.m. MST. If or when community spread occurs, it will be announced separately as soon as it is confirmed.

