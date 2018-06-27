Summit County approves pair of sales-tax hikes

The Summit County Council unanimously agreed to impose two new sales taxes on Wednesday to fund transportation-related projects.

County Council members spent nearly two hours discussing whether to implement both a 0.25 transportation infrastructure tax and a 0.20 percent tax for transit expenses. They ultimately agreed the benefits of the additional revenue outweighed the impact the increases would have on residents and would allow the county to leverage those funds for more money through federal grant programs.

The 0.25 percent transportation infrastructure tax will not be implemented until Oct. 1. The county will likely begin receiving those revenues after November and will keep 100 percent of the estimated $3.6 million it generates until June 30, 2019. The county faced a deadline by the end of the month to impose the tax. While the County Council could have chosen to levy it at a later date, doing so would have meant passing up the opportunity to earn the sum of the revenue before next July.

Beginning on July 1, 2019, the county will split the revenue with the municipalities, with Park City taking the largest chunk. It is expected to cost the average resident about $45 annually.

The 0.20 percent tax for transit capital expenses will not be imposed until July of 2019.

Tourists are expected to pay approximately 90 percent of the sales taxes in Park City and 50 percent of the tax county-wide. The County Council reserves the ability to rescind either tax at anytime.