Summit County authorities search for boy, 9, missing in Uintas

Stratton Wright, 9, was last seen around 8 p.m. Wednesday during a hike with his family walking north from the Bear Lake area of the Henry’s Fork drainage in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The boy is 5 feet tall and weighs 82 pounds.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

A 9-year-old boy went missing in the Uintas Wednesday evening after becoming separated from his family during a hike, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Stratton Wright, of Idaho, was hiking with his family in the Henry’s Fork area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest when he became separated from the group around 8 p.m., according to a press release.

Around 9:45 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting the boy had been missing for more than an hour and immediately sent resources to the scene, including Search and Rescue personnel.

Crews searched overnight on foot and in the air, according to the release, and the search continued Thursday morning with additional resources including dog search teams, aircraft and teams on horseback.

As of Thursday morning, the Sheriff’s Office was not seeking volunteers to aid the search parties.

Wright is 5 feet tall, weighs 82 pounds and has dark blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen walking north from an area west of Bear Lake in the Henry’s Fork drainage area. Family members reported he was wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt or hoodie, jeans and Under Armour shoes.

Deputies ask anyone who has information about the boy or believes they have seen him to call 911 or the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3601.